Breaking: ITV and Channel 4 hit by outage, down across all of Greater London

TV channels ITV and Channel 4 appear to be largely down across the UK, with hundreds of viewers reporting technical issues.

DownDetector indicates that the problem started about 30 mins ago and the problem seems to affect viewers across the entire country.

The cause of the outage is not clear at this stage. Around 90 per cent said they are having issues with the live channels, while 10 per cent is unable to access the broadcaster’s website, according to the Daily Mail.

Freeview just wrote on Twitter: ‘We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now. We do not have any more info as yet. We do recommend not retuning.’

We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now. We do not have any more info as yet. We do recommend not retuning. — Freeview (@FreeviewTV) October 11, 2021