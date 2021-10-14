BREAKING: Entire Three Mobile network down, as well as Instagram and other sites

Dozens of social media users are reporting that multiple websites across the UK are currently down, including Facebook-owned Instagram and newspaper The Times.

@thetimes Your website is unreadable this morning due to Internal Server Errors – is there a timescale for it being fixed? — Richard Williams (@RichardWillyums) October 14, 2021

It seems the problems started about 15 mins ago.

Also, it appears the entire Three Mobile network is down, as users are unable to make or receive any calls.

The company wrote: “We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls. Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates.”

Is @thetimes website down or is it just me? — Tristan_Young (@Tristan_Young) October 14, 2021

One user wrote on Twitter: “Can’t make calls or receive incoming, phone cuts out as soon as number dialled.”

The problems appear to have started at around 8.35am this morning.

Locations affected include London, Manchester and Glasgow, according to Downdector.

The network has confirmed it is experiencing issues. It put out a Tweet this morning.

We’re currently experiencing technical issues with some calls. Please accept our apologies if you’ve been affected by this, our engineers are working hard to fix it. Check back here for updates. — Three UK (@ThreeUK) October 14, 2021

Some angry Three customers are posting on Twitter.

‘Anyone having problems with @ThreeUK my whole family can’t make or receive calls. #Three #3 #outage’, one tweeted.

Andrew Palmer wrote: ‘@ThreeUKSupport all of our phone [sic] on the Three network are not able to make or receive calls.

‘Cannot use live chat to support, cannot call three support from another network.’

And a Twitter user named Karlw wrote: ‘@ThreeUK is your network down nationwide as multiple people with Three can’t make, receive phone calls or text but can FaceTime, use internet and iMessage.’

The problems follow global outages for social media giants Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat in the last two weeks, one lasting for more than seven hours.