HSBC mobile banking app down due to upgrade, thousands of Brits unable to access their money

HSBC’s mobile banking app has just gone down, leaving frustrated customers unable to access their money.

Hundreds have taken to social media.

HSBC said its technical division is looking into the issue but could not confirm when the app will be up again.

Exact same problem here. The app updated to a new version, now I'm locked out — Andy Taylor (@zippyandy) January 17, 2022

@HSBC_UK Joining the many other people who can't get into their banking now that you've updated and broken your app. — Jake Harvey (@jakeharv) January 17, 2022

@HSBC_UK Hi I have a Samsung phone which is fully updated and your app is not working – it just closes straight away. Is this part on the known issue that seems to drop up in other tweets? Do you have an expected fix time? — Katherine Hopkinson (@Nurse_KJH) January 17, 2022

More to follow.