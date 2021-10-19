BREAKING: FCA fines Credit Suisse over £147m for Mozambique loan failures

Credit Suisse has been fined over £147m by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The investment bank has been punished for “serious financial crime due diligence failings” relating to loans worth over $1.3 billion, which it arranged for the Republic of Mozambique.

The FCA says that these loans, along with a bond exchange, were tainted by corruption.

Credit Suisse has also agreed with the FCA to forgive $200m of debt owed by the Republic of Mozambique as a result of the loans.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said, “The FCA’s fine reflects the impact of these tainted transactions which included a debt crisis and economic harm for the people of Mozambique.”

More to follow….