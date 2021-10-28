Energy crisis continues with CNG Energy's retail arm on the brink of collapse

CNG Energy’s retail arm is on the verge of collapse.

The embattled firm is close to falling into the infamous supplier of last resort process, according to Sky News.

The supplier provides energy only to commercial clients.

It is responsible for 45,000 customers, including schools, hairdressers, hotels and restaurants.

If it ceases trading, it will be the 14th provider to collapse in the last three months alone.

Sky News reports that the outcome is almost inevitable after CNG failed to receive any viable bids for the retail arm over the past few weeks.

More to follow…