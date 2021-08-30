Extinction Rebellion protesters block Tower Bridge

Extinction Rebellion protesters are currently blocking Tower Bridge in London with a van and caravan.

Activists are also lying on the ground near the London landmark to protest against government investment in fossil fuels as part of their fifth wave of mass protests on environmental issues.

Demonstrators were seen at the end of the famous bridge in Southwark wearing aprons emblazoned with Tell The Truth and with teapots with Deniabilitea written on them.

Police remove a man as members of Extinction Rebellion reach Tower Hill during their march in central London moments ago.

Police and members of Extinction Rebellion at Tower Hill (Source: PA)

Activists also staged an overnight protest at the Science Museum in London due to the tourist hotspot’s partnership with oil giant Shell on an exhibition called Our Future Planet.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: “Officers were on scene almost immediately.

“We are working with @CityPolice to get traffic moving again.

Tower Bridge this afternoon (Source: XR)

“Activists are also laying on the junction north of Tower Bridge, this is causing further disruption.”

According to the police service, 34 arrests were made yesterday during the policing of Extinction Rebellion demonstrations which are expected to continue for the remainder of this week.

Protesters were seen to be removed by the police prior to the blocking of the bridge with a large police presence on the scene of the occupation.

Members of Extinction Rebellion at London Bridge during their march in central London.

Extinction Rebellion members on Tower Bridge this afternoon.

Extinction Rebellion’s latest action, dubbed the Impossible Rebellion is into its second week after it commenced on Monday August 23.

This is the moment we disrupted an attempt by Extinction Rebellion to block a road.



We predicted where activists might strike, taking immediate action.



Throughout the past seven days, we’ve responded to several disruptive protests in London.#THREADpic.twitter.com/ydzkzXv6t8 — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) August 30, 2021

Tower Bridge this afternoon (Source: XR)