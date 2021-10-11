Monday 11 October 2021 7:18 am

Breaking: ASOS chief executive Nick Beighton steps down with immediate effect

ASOS chief executive Nick Beighton is stepping down with immediate effect, the company just confirmed.

“A search for his successor will begin shortly,” ASOS said in a statement.

In the meantime, Mat Dunn, currently Chief Financial Officer, will become COO of ASOS and lead the business on a day-to-day basis with effect from today.

Katy Mecklenburgh, currently Director of Group Finance at ASOS, will become Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Ian Dyson, currently ASOS’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will become Chairman, succeeding Adam Crozier, whose decision to leave ASOS was recently announced.

At the same time Jørgen Lindemann, who until recently, was a non-executive director of Zalando, is joining the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He will join the Board from 1 November 2021.

