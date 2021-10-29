40 firefighters tackling massive blaze in Newham, Bidder Street area evacuated

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a major fire at a recycling plant on Bidder Street in Newham about an hour ago.

Firefighters are currently tackleing a fire where a large area of recycling, made up of scrap household appliances, is completely alight. There have no injuries been reported.

Fire crews from Poplar, Plaistow, Stratford, Milwall, Shadwell and other surrounding fire stations are also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Fire crews have evacuated some streets in the area and they are advising drivers to avoid the area as there are road closures in place, Bidder Street junction with Stephenson Street has restricted access at the moment.