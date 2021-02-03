Boris Johson and Keir Starmer butt heads in post-PMQs spat

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have reportedly been involved in a heated confrontation after today’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Starmer confronted the Prime Minister just outside the House of Commons, after a back-and-forth during PMQs over whether the Labour leader had in the past called for the UK to stay in the EU’s medicines regulator.

A dozen MPs are said to have witnessed the encounter.

One eyewitness to the confrontation told The Sun that Starmer “had a bit of a meltdown”, with another MP adding: “He was clearly very rattled and kept saying to the PM ‘it’s not true, it’s not true'”.

Other media reports claim that Starmer had to be dragged away from the spat by a fellow Labour MP.

Johnson claimed during PMQs that Starmer had on four occasions called for the UK to stay in the European Medicines Agency (EMA), a move which may have slowed the UK’s vaccine roll out.

Starmer denied the charge, however it has been revealed that he did call for the UK to stay in the EMA on multiple occasions while Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader.

Downing Street declined to comment on the incident, while Starmer’s spokersperson said he did not know anything about it.