No time to Cop out: Boris Johnson has put his own leadership on the line

It is not the first time Boris Johnson has found himself badly in need of a deal. But this time, he will roll into a conference of leaders from around the world with his hopes of closing one seriously diminished.

The United Nations’ Cop26 climate summit began last night, with politicians and climate envoys descending on the apparently rat-infested Glasgow for two weeks of negotiations, symposiums and heavy dinners.

Johnson’s mission, in his own words, is to “keep 1.5 alive” by helping broker a multilateral agreement to drastically cut global emissions and hammer home the 2016 deal inked in Paris. The signs are not looking good.

Xi Jinping is not attending the summit and the mood music out of China, responsible for 27 per cent of global CO2 emissions, is hardly inspiring. While China now at least claims to be taking climate change seriously, with a net-zero by 2060 target and investment into renewables, there are domestic concerns with dozens of new coal-fired power and steel plants planned for construction. It would add 150m tonnes in annual carbon dioxide emissions. It would also be insufficient to hit the Paris targets, according to Climate Action Tracker, a research group.

Without China, the globe’s other large emitters like Russia, India and Brazil will also likely falter. Our Prime Minister, naturally, is publicly more buoyant about the prospects of Cop26. He has played up expectations by constantly labelling it as “a turning point for humanity” and “a coming of age” for the globe.

Johnson’s style of leadership is best summed up by his brand of eccentric boosterism. His speeches are always full of clubbish banter and punctuated with rhetoric that paints Britain as a country of sunlit uplands at home and a strong, but munificent, force abroad.

His rhetoric on climate change is especially so, with recent speeches referencing Gordon Gekko, Kermit the frog and Sophocles. At the UN General Assembly he claimed the UK was at the forefront of the world’s green revolution through a “Promethean faith in new green technology”.

Johnson’s environmental ambitions do seem sincere and it is certainly refreshing that he has attached quantifiable aims to Cop26. But it also means that he will have nowhere to hide if he can’t pull it off.

A failure to get a deal cannot, successfully, be spun as some sort of Wodehousian misadventure or unfortunate missed opportunity. A failure to get a deal will instead be a clear and significant defeat in Johnson’s quest to look like a statesman at home and in the salons of Washington, DC.

While much of the success or failure of Cop26 will in fact be down to the efforts of US President Joe Biden and his climate envoy John Kerry, Johnson and Cop26 President Alok Sharma will still carry the weight of expectations in Britain. The Prime Minister has forcefully attatched his name to the project and will bear responsibility for any failure.

There’s a sting to this for Johnson’s critics too if, as he has done many times in his political career, the Prime Minister is able to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. A truly successful Cop26, where a comprehensive global climate change deal is brokered, will be no less than a leadership defining achievement.

It would signal that Johnson indeed has the kind of statesman-like qualities behind closed doors that he very rarely displays in the public arena and would leave little room for his critics to bemoan a lack of substance. These next two weeks will be key for Johnson to prove to the world, and himself, that he is a serious player on the geopolitical stage.