Booster programme is needed to keep schools open, says minister

The vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, has said that a booster programme must be rolled out in order to keep schools open and avoid further lockdowns.

In comments to Sky News, Zahawi said: “The right thing is that we open schools, we’ve opened them well with a really comprehensive testing programme. But we want them to stay open and the way you do that is by protecting the most vulnerable which is why my focus is on the booster programme.”

His comments follow speculation that the government could bring in further lockdown measures this Autumn.

The minister vehemently denied the claims. Commenting on rumours that the government may extend the October half term to reduce infections he said: “I don’t want to adjust the half term or go back to any form of lockdowns. That’s the worst thing we can do to the economy and people’s livelihoods.”

Earlier this morning, Zahawi again suggested the booster programme could be a substitute for lockdown restrictions. He said: “It is through the booster programme that I hope … we can transition the virus from pandemic to endemic status and deal with it year in, year out.”

Last month, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the government would roll out third jabs to the most vulnerable members of society in the coming months.

Advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation suggests that immunosuppressed adults, those in care homes and frontline health workers could be among the first to receive a top-up vaccine.

While reportedly effective, booster policies are seen as controversial by international organisations including the WHO which have encouraged nations to donate vaccines to countries where they are scarce before dolling out third shots.

Read more: Zahawi: Government ‘on track’ to roll out mandatory vaccine passports for night clubs