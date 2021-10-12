Bonza on a mission to bring Ryanair model down under

Australian new low-cost carrier Bonza is planning to begin operations from the second quarter of 2022, following in the footsteps of successful European low-cost companies such as Ryanair and Easyjet.

As reported by the Guardian, Bonza’s chief executive Tim Jordan sent out today 46 expressions of interest around the country, looking for “regions and cities” to be part of the company’s “initial route network”.

“Bonza will deliver enormous benefits to all Australians, but particularly to regional communities by providing new routes and greater travel opportunities,” said Jordan.

“Bonza will also play a leading role in Australia’s post-pandemic economic recovery – creating jobs, stimulating travel and consumer spending and helping regional communities, especially those that rely on tourism, get back on their feet.”

The chief executive added that, much like British low-cost carrier Jet 2, Bonza will focus on leisure destinations instead of business travel.

“Our product will not appeal to the business traveller – there won’t be multiple frequencies a day you can choose from for those who need to return later that day,” the Guardian reported Jordan as saying. “It will be more like three or four frequencies on a route per week.

The carrier is backed by US private investment firm 777 Partners whose investments include Canadian low-cost airline Flair Airlines as well as South Asian alliance of low-cost carriers Value Alliance.