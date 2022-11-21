Bob Chapek makes shock Disney comeback

Bob Iger makes a shock return replacing Chapek (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Ex-Disney boss Bob Iger is making a dramatic comeback to the media giant, less than a year after he announced his retirement.

The businessman will take the reins from Bob Chapek, who took over as chief executive in February 2020, to lead the iconic brand to a digital future.

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said chairman of the Disney board Susan Arnold.

Iger, who spent more than four decades at the company, including 15 years as its CEO, has agreed to serve as the firm’s top dog for two more years, with the view of helping find the next CEO.

The Disney chairman said that Iger was “uniquely situated” to help the media titan navigate the “increasingly complex period of industry transformation”.

Shares are down over 40 per cent in the year to date, with its streaming business weighing on revenues.

Tech analyst at PP Foresight Paolo Pescatore said the return was a “huge surprise and completely unexpected”.

“It underlines the state of the streaming landscape and challenges faced by all traditional media companies pivoting towards this new world,” he said.

“The bold move might feel like the right one. However the business is at a different please of growth. It will take time and immediate success is not guaranteed.”

Iger told the New York Times in January that it would be “ridiculous” for him to return.

“I was CEO for a long time,” he said. “You can’t go home again. I’m gone,” he told the newspaper.