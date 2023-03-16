Blackmore backs A Plus Tard for Cheltenham Gold Cup

Jockey Rachael Blackmore has backed A Plus Tard to seal the Gold Cup at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Jockey Rachael Blackmore has backed A Plus Tard to seal the Gold Cup at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

“I’m really looking forward to riding A Plus Tard again in the Gold Cup,” she said.

“Last year was magic. To go so close on him in 2021, then to go back last year and for him to win it like he did, it was unbelievable. He found another gear up the run-in.

Prep

“Obviously, he has not had the most ideal preparation and you’d love to be coming to Cheltenham with a win under his belt.

“But, that’s the way it is. His work has been good recently, he seems in really good form. David Roche rides him at home and he’s happy with him so he goes there with as good a chance as any. It is very cool to be coming back on the reigning Gold Cup winner.

“He is an exceptional horse and we hope he goes well on Friday.

“He’s all good, I rode him out this morning and he’s in great form so I am really looking forward to riding him. He should definitely run a big race.”

A Plus Tard won last year’s Gold Cup at the famous jump festival with trainer Henry de Bromhead earlier this year stating that he was pleased with the condition with the fancied horse.

“There is so much expectation going into a week like this but I think it is pressure that you want,” Blackmore told Betfair

“I want to feel it going into next week because that, in turn, means I have got some very good rides next week. It is pressure but it is, strangely, pressure that you crave and that you want. It just means that you are going to Cheltenham with some good rides.

“I don’t know, everyone has different ways of managing it but you just have to be thankful that it is there and get on with it.”