Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoyed huge gains last week as October closed on a high

Data from CryptoCompare shows that the price of Bitcoin last week retested its previous all-time high of $64,000 after enduring a slight correction from its new all-time high above $67,000, which was reached last week. At press time, BTC was trading at $61,900.

Ethereum’s Ether – the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation – hit a new all-time high last week above $4,400 but failed to stay above it. At the time of writing it was trading at $4,330.

While BTC and ETH have been consistently moving up over the last few months, meme-inspired cryptocurrencies have been stealing headlines in the cryptocurrency space as currencies like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) both saw their market capitalisations surpass the $40 billion mark.

The prices of these cryptocurrencies surged as retail investors’ interest in them continued to grow. Institutional investors also seemingly saw their interest in the cryptocurrency space grow over the week, as CryptoCompare’s Digital Asset Management Review report revealed crypto investment products’ total assets under management surged 45.5 per cent in October to hit $74.7 billion.

Bitcoin-based investment products saw their assets grow by 52.2 per cent to $55.2 billion, while Ethereum-based products saw their assets rise 30 per cent to $15.9 billion. Both categories hit new highs this month.

To meet institutional investor demand, cryptocurrency lender, BlockFi, has partnered with private investment manager, Neuberger Berman, to develop new cryptocurrency investment products that will be housed in a separate entity called BlockFi nb. Neuberger Berman has over $400 billion in assets under management.

BlockFi nb has said exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are likely to be among the products it develops, adding that it plans to give investors “cost-effective and convenient access to the performance of digital assets from their brokerage accounts”.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has filed to change the way the exchange-traded fund is run after it became the second-most heavily traded fund on record in its debut, asking for trading limits exemption.

Banks in Spain are reportedly getting ready to offer cryptocurrency services to their clients, but the country’s central bank, the Bank of Spain, hasn’t provided them regulatory clarity. The Bank of Spain said it would provide instruction in June, however, the banks are still waiting.

Mastercard to let banks and merchants offer crypto services

Mastercard is reportedly preparing to announce that any of the banks and merchants on its payments network will be able to integrate cryptocurrencies into their products. The integration could include cryptocurrency wallets, credit and debit cards that offer crypto rewards, and loyalty programs where points can be converted into bitcoin.

To do so, Mastercard is partnering with the Intercontinental Exchange’s cryptocurrency firm, Bakkt, which will provide custodial services behind the scenes for those who sign up.

Other companies are also improving their cryptocurrency-related products.

A new feature on Adobe Photoshop will allow artists to prove they are the creators of work on non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces. The feature, called Content Credentials, can capture identity data as an image is edited, and store it as metadata.

“We will continue to work [in the NFT space], with a commitment to improving sustainability while fostering attribution for artists." – EVP & CPO @scottbelsky



Hear from expert voices on NFT's impact on the digital art revolution: https://t.co/9McsLMVpJo #AdobeMAX pic.twitter.com/FW8ywLhrxD — Adobe (@Adobe) October 26, 2021

The feature is optional. Adobe also launched a website where it introduces the feature and where the credential metadata of images can be verified. Users can link their Adobe accounts with social media profiles and cryptocurrency wallets.

Electric car maker Tesla has revealed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it “may in the future restart the practice of transacting in cryptocurrencies”, suggesting it may restart accepting BTC payments for its cars.

Financial Action Task Force releases crypto guidance

The Financial Action Task Force has released revised cryptocurrency guidance containing clarifications on who falls under its recommended requirements. The global anti-money laundering watchdog acknowledged that services should be analysed based on what they provide rather than whether they fit into the nomenclatures it provided.

The new guidance clarifies what constitutes a virtual asset, or VA, noting it isn’t just a digital representation of value, as VAs also have a tradable or exchangeable component. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as such, do not appear to constitute VAs.

The guidelines also note that decentralised applications are not considered virtual asset services providers, although DeFi protocol operators may be. As the regulator focuses more on the cryptocurrency space, others have been staking BTC.

Similarly, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp is reportedly working with the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to explore policies on how banks can engage in activities involving cryptocurrencies.

It was a long wait, but worth it.



We just bought the dip!



420 new #Bitcoin🇸🇻 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2021

El Salvador added 420 BTC to its treasury this week, according to the country’s president Nayib Bukele. It now has a total of 1,120 bitcoins bought at an average price of $1,120. The first BTC El Salvador purchased was on September 6, when it first acquired 200 coins after making Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

Regulators may be right to eye the cryptocurrency space. Major DeFi project cream Finance was hacked this week for $130 million. The protocol, built on top of Ethereum, saw a hacker exploit it through a flash loan – a loan taken and repaid in the same transaction – to steal the funds.