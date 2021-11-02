Binance Labs invests in shark metaverse game

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance, has made a ‘strategic investment’ in Star Sharks – a community-driven shark metaverse.

In the game, players, developers, and investors can own, breed and trade the underlying shark NFTs within the ecosystem.

Star Sharks is a blockchain start-up established by a team from Timi Studio Group, which has an impressive entrepreneurial track record of making games that attract more than a million daily active users within three months.

Through the strategic investment, Star Sharks plans to attract more talent to join them in creating the next generation of blockchain games.

Chase Guo, Investment Director of Binance Labs, said: “The Star Sharks team has deep gaming expertise and extensive product design experience.

“After launching their GameFi platform on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), we believe that Star Sharks will be an important contributor to the development of the gaming sector and therefore benefit all users in the BSC ecosystem.”

Star Sharks’ very first game – Starsharks.Warriors – is built on the BSC chain and is set to launch later this month. Starsharks.Warriors is an NFT-3D mobile game set in an oceanic metaverse. Players can own, breed for higher values of underlying NFTs, trade, and compete with their pet sharks for economical returns. Governance token holders will also be able to share up to 80% of total game revenues.

“At Star Sharks, we are dedicated to ensuring that everyone has fair and equal rights to access decentralised games,” said Star Sharks CEO, ‘Franky’.

“We have seen how decentralised games have the potential to build an inclusive, passionate global community, and Star Sharks wants to achieve that in our Shark metaverse.

“With Binance Labs’ strategic investment, we believe that we have the support needed to achieve our vision.”

The Star Sharks team will also add a new radical referral mechanism to their games. Through the referral programs, ancestor users will receive tokens based on the competition activity rewards of the users they have referred.

Star Sharks will also add an NFT leasing feature in its marketplace for users to ‘rent to play’. This feature will fully activate the liquidity and utilisation of NFT assets, and bridge the gap between NFT holders who don’t have time to play and active players who don’t have enough initial capital to purchase entry NFTs.