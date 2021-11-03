Binance brings in new executive VP for Europe

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has appointed Martin Bruncko as Executive Vice President for Europe.

With a government and technology background, Bruncko has extensive experience in building transformational tech companies, as well as knowledge of the top echelons of national and international policymaking in the areas of finance and innovations.

Speaking of the appointment, Mr Bruncko said he was joining Binance in a new phase of growth, as it is starts to focus on compliance and an expansion into more traditional fintech areas.

“The incredible community that Binance has managed to build over the years, its cutting edge technologies, and the shift toward working ever more closely with regulators give Binance almost limitless opportunities,” he said.

“I look forward to realising this potential in Europe and beyond.”

Martin has been a founder, executive, and board member in several European deep tech and fintech companies, including AeroMobil, Stasis, GA Drilling, and Neulogy (acquired by Civitta). He has also been a member of the investment committee of the European Innovation Council Fund, which is the largest deep tech investment fund in Europe.

He previously held several senior government positions, including as junior minister for innovations and deputy for European affairs of the minister of finance of Slovakia. He was a member of the Economic and Financial Committee of the EU, Board Member in the European Stability Mechanism (previously EFSF), Senior Director and Head of Europe at the World Economic Forum, and a senior advisor to the European Commissioner for Research and Innovations and to the Government of Dubai.

He holds a BA from Stanford University and MPA from Harvard Kennedy School. In 2012, he was honoured as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.