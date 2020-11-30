Billionaire Issa brothers bid for struggling coffee chain Caffe Nero

The Issa brothers, the billionaire owners of petrol station chain EG Group, have reportedly made a bid for coffee firm Caffe Nero.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who recently bought a majority stake in Asda with backing from TDR Capital, wrote to Caffe Nero over the weekend, offering to buy the chain from founder Gerry Ford, Sky News reported.

The Issa brothers’ proposal would see landlords paid in full for the rent bills owed to them during the coronavirus pandemic.

The revelation comes as Caffe Nero stakeholders prepare to vote this afternoon on a company voluntary arrangement that would allow the company to move its 800 UK stores to a turnover based rental agreement.

The high street cafe chain has appointed KPMG to advise on the CVA following the introduction of a second coronavirus lockdown.

Chief executive Gerry Ford, who founded the business in 1997, said earlier this month that the second lockdown meant it was “imperative that we take further action” and it had “little option…to safeguard the future of our business.”

“Prior to Covid-19, the business had been trading strongly, and had achieved 83 consecutive quarters of sales growth,” Ford said.

“However, like so many businesses in the hospitality sector, the pandemic has decimated trading, and although we had made significant progress in navigating the financial challenges of the first lockdown, the second lockdown has made it imperative that we take further action.”