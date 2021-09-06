Big in Japan: BrewDog teams up with Asahi in drive for international sales

BrewDog has teamed up with Japanese beer giant Asahi to establish its first international joint venture, in a bid to boost sales ahead of an expected London IPO.

The UK’s largest craft brewer will own 51 per cent of the BrewDog Japan venture, and has set its sights on increasing sales sixfold in the next five years.

Several of the Scottish group’s signature brews, including Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice, will be marketed and rolled out across Japan from this month, capitalising on Asahi’s existing distributional capacity to “significantly increase” the amount of Japanese bars and restaurants that serve its beers.

BrewDog’s beers are now enjoyed in over 60 countries around the world and it’s a great testament to the quality of our beers, not to mention the excellent taste of Japanese beer drinkers, that we have this opportunity to grow further in such a significant market,” said chief executive James Watt.

Further on the horizon, BrewDog is eyeing up opening a brewery in Japan and establishing similar ventures in other countries if this is successful, Watt told the Financial Times.

Asahi veteran Daisaku Okuda – who has clocked up 20 years at the brand – will run the joint venture as newly-appointed chief operating officer.

It comes amid heightened talk of an IPO after BrewDog appointed Rothschild as independent adviser to the process, and is close to appointing lawyers, Watt told the FT, adding that the brewer was not ruling out the possibility of a listing in New York.

Although BrewDog is private equity-backed, it has raised more than £79m through crowdfunding rounds since 2009.

Most recently, the brewer raised £7.5m last October – which the founders said would be the last funding round before an IPO.

Amid the pandemic upheaval of the hospitality industry, BrewDog reported a £13.1m pre-tax loss in its 2020 results.

But the brewer has also suffered several PR disasters on home turf in recent months that called into question the company’s ethics.

Chief amongst them, in June some 60 former employees under the collective name of Punks with Purpose posted an open letter on Twitter, in which they accused the company and its founders, James Watt and Martin Dickie, of fostering a “cult of personality” and alleged that a “culture of fear” and “toxic attitude” had left many of them suffering from mental illnesses.

BrewDog was quick to offer a full apology, promising to “listen, learn and act” as a result of the letter, adding: “It’s hard to hear those comments, but it must have been harder to say them.”