Biden warns another Kabul airport attack 'highly likely'

President Joe Biden said he has been warned of the likelihood of another terrorist attack on Kabul airport “in the next 24-36 hours”.

In a statement, the US President said commanders had informed him another attack was “highly likely” while the US Embassy in Kabul issued a fresh security alert.

The alert urged all US citizens near the airport to leave the area immediately due to a “specific, credible threat”.

Around 170 people were killed in a suicide bombing outside the airport on Thursday.

The attack was claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (IS-K) group.

The US said it had killed two high-profile members of the group in a retaliatory drone strike on eastern Afghanistan on Friday.

“This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” Biden said.

He described the situation on the ground at Kabul airport as continuing to be “extremely dangerous” and said he had asked commanders to “take every possible measure to prioritize force protection.”

US troops have begun withdrawing from the airport with around 4,000 troops there presently.