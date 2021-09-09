Biden to announce all federal workers must be vaccinated

US President Joe Biden is set to require all federal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday that will require federal workers to receive jabs against Covid-19, a source briefed on the matter told news agency Reuters.

The Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service and the National Institute of Health will implement previously announced jab requirements.

Some 2.5m people will be impacted by the new rules.

Earlier this summer, the President said federal workers must be vaccinated or get tested regularly for the virus.

Biden will outline initiatives to encourage uptake of the vaccine in a speech later on Thursday, according to a White House spokesperson.

He will also talk about booster vaccinations for those who have already received two doses of vaccine and how to ensure schools will not be shut down again.

More than 53 per cent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.