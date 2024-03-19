Provided By

Xander Schauffele Odds for Valspar Championship, Favorite to Win

The Valspar Championship starts this week and we take a look at the some of the best odds and predictions, and online betting sites surrounding Xanader Schauffele for the event.

Best Golf Betting Sites

bet365 – Bonus Code: AMCBONUS

DraftKings – Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM – Bonus Code: NDMAX150

Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000

FanDuel – Get $200 in Bonus Bets

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Xander Shauffele Valspar Championship Odds

After playing some unbelievable golf at The Players Championship last weekend, Schauffele fell just short to winner Scottie Scheffler, finishing the weekend with -19, to Schefflers -20. A score that would otherwise win the tournament on another day. Schauffele will be looking to bounce back and get into winning ways ahead of the US Masters, soon approaching on April 11, and is dubbed big favorite to win at Copperhead this week. The current world number 6 has gone some time without and win, and will be looking to make amends. Let’s look at some odds for the Valspar Championship:

Players Odds to win Xander Schauffele +750 Sam Burns +1200 Jordan Spieth +1600 Justin Thomas +1600 Brian Harman +2000

Odds accurate as of March 19, 2024 09:45 GMT via bet365.

Schauffele’ 2024 so far

The year hasn’t been too kind as of yet for Xander Schauffele. His 2024 started off with a T10 finished at The Sentry, finishing with a final score of -24, with winner Chris Kirk scoring -29. The American Express saw a higher finish with Shauffele scoring -27 for a T3 finish, followed by a T9 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am saw him play some underwhelming golf, ending the weekend at T54 position.

The Genesis Open was the next big Major in the season, which saw the player finish T4, with a score of -13. Schauffele may be starting to find his form now this year. After playing well at the Genesis, it only got better for him at The Players Championship last weekend, unfortunatley finsihing T2 with -19, behind the world class Scottie Scheffler, his is a big favorite to win the US Masters this year.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER