Provided By

Xander Schauffele Odds and Outrights for the US Masters 2024

Here you can find the best outright odds for Xander Schauffele to win the US Masters in 2024. The American has played a mixed season so far this year and will be looking to pick up his first win in nearly two years. Find the best betting offers below and the odds available to customers in the US.

Golf Betting Sites in the UK

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

US Masters 2024 Event Schedule – Click Here

Golf Betting Sites in the US

bet365 – Bonus Code: AMCBONUS

DraftKings – Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM – Bonus Code: NDMAX150

Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000

FanDuel – Get $200 in Bonus Bets

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Best US Betting Offers 2024

Sportsbook Sports Betting Offer Promo Code T&Cs bet365 $1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets AMCBONUS Click Here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly N/A Click Here BetMGM Up to $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you lose NDMAX150 Click Here Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Back if your First Bet Loses ALLINHOOPZ1000 Click Here FanDuel Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your Bet Wins N/A Click Here

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Xander Schauffele Outright Odds to Win The Masters

Please note: These odds are accurate as of the time of writing at 13:30 GMT 04/09/2024.

Sportsbook Odds bet365 +1400 BetMGM +1400 Caesars +1800 DraftKings +1600 FanDuel +1400

The odds offered at these top betting sites allow great value when it comes to online golf betting. Schauffele usually seems to be in the mix for a T-10 finish this year, can he do it at The Masters and win the illusive Green Jacket?

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER