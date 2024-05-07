Provided By

Wells Fargo Odds, Outrights, and Betting Offers 2024: McIlroy to win 4th Title?

The Quail Hollow Club takes center stage this week when it hosts the Wells Fargo Championship in the latest addition to the PGA Tour. With Rory McIlroy the set favorite to win this weekend, this article will provide the best betting offers for the event, and we will provide some updated odds.

Wells Fargo Championship Betting Offers

Wells Fargo Odds and Outrights

We take a look here at odds and for the top 10 players to win outright at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024. These odds are accurate as of 11:10 am GMT via bet365.

Players Odds to Win Outright Rory McIlroy +750 Xander Schauffele +900 Wyndham Clark +1600 Partick Cantlay +1800 Max Home +2000 Cameron Young +2500 Collin Morikawa +2500 Tommy Fleetwood +2500 Justin Thomas +2800 Sahith Theegala +2800 Viktor Hovland +2800

Previous Wells Fargo Results

These are the last 5 winners of the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy holds the Tournament record score from when he won in 2015, with a final finish of -21. McIlroy has also won this Championship a record 3 times since it started in 2003 and is a strong favorite to win it for a fourth time this week.

Winner Year Won Wyndham Clark 2023 Max Homa 2022 Rory McIlroy 2021 Max Homa 2019 Jason Day 2018

*2020 Void due to Covid-19

