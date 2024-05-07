In a rush
FTSE 100 Live: The latest updates from the City of London

Provided By

Wells Fargo Odds, Outrights, and Betting Offers 2024: McIlroy to win 4th Title?

By:

The Quail Hollow Club takes center stage this week when it hosts the Wells Fargo Championship in the latest addition to the PGA Tour. With Rory McIlroy the set favorite to win this weekend, this article will provide the best betting offers for the event, and we will provide some updated odds.

Best Golf Betting Sites

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly.  Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Wells Fargo Championship Betting Offers

SportsbookSports Betting OfferPromo CodeT&Cs
bet365 $1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus BetsAMCBONUSClick Here
DraftKingsBet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets InstantlyN/AClick Here
BetMGMBet $5 and $150 in Bonus Bets InstantlyNDMAX150Click Here
Caesars SportsbookUp to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Back if your First Bet LosesALLINHOOPZ1000Click Here
FanDuelBet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your Bet WinsN/AClick Here

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Wells Fargo Odds and Outrights

We take a look here at odds and for the top 10 players to win outright at the Wells Fargo Championship 2024. These odds are accurate as of 11:10 am GMT via bet365.

PlayersOdds to Win Outright
Rory McIlroy+750
Xander Schauffele+900
Wyndham Clark+1600
Partick Cantlay+1800
Max Home+2000
Cameron Young+2500
Collin Morikawa+2500
Tommy Fleetwood+2500
Justin Thomas+2800
Sahith Theegala+2800
Viktor Hovland+2800

Previous Wells Fargo Results

These are the last 5 winners of the Wells Fargo Championship. Rory McIlroy holds the Tournament record score from when he won in 2015, with a final finish of -21. McIlroy has also won this Championship a record 3 times since it started in 2003 and is a strong favorite to win it for a fourth time this week.

WinnerYear Won
Wyndham Clark2023
Max Homa2022
Rory McIlroy2021
Max Homa2019
Jason Day2018

*2020 Void due to Covid-19

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

  • Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org
  • CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER
  • AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP
  • IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF
  • KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700
  • KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+
  • MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help
  • MA – Call 1-800-327-5050
  • NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357
  • NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly.  Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.