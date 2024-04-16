Provided By

Warriors vs Kings Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will battle for a place in the 8th-seed Play-In Game on Tuesday night in a rematch from last year’s NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors finished the season with an 8-2 record in their last 10 games but were unable to surpass the Kings in the standings to get home-court advantage in this win-or-go-home game.

Below, we have picked out our best bets on the game.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

Warriors vs Kings Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Warriors -2 (-110) O 226 (-110) -130 Kings +2 (-110) U 226 (-110) +110

Warriors vs Kings Best Bets

Below, we have picked out our favorite bets ahead of the Golden State Warriors versus the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook and correct at the time of publishing.

Stephen Curry Over 29.5 Points (+100)

The answer to where the Golden State Warriors would be this season without Stephen Curry certainly isn’t anything associated with the postseason. Curry has put the Warriors on his back once again this season, overcoming team injuries, suspensions, and loss of production from crucial teammates in years gone by to give themselves a chance of setting up a first-round matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 36-year-old dropped 50 in a win-or-go-home game against the Kings last season, and we expect another big performance from the two-time MVP to put in another big performance in this game.

Warriors Moneyline (-130)

The aforementioned Game 7 victory from the 2023 Playoffs has factored into much of our thinking for this game, and the greater experience the Warriors have should serve them well. The Warriors also have the greater momentum coming into this game, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games, compared to the Kings’ 4-6, which has led them to their slump to 9th in the Western Conference.

The Warriors have also enjoyed success in the Kings’ building over the last two seasons, winning in three of their last four trips across California.

FAQs

When is Warriors vs Kings being played?

Warriors vs Kings is being played on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

What time does Warriors vs Kings start?

Warriors vs Kings is due to tip off at 10:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Warriors vs Kings?

The Warriors are a 1-point betting favorite against the Kings with DraftKings.