Valero Texas Open Odds and Predictions, Best Golf Betting Offfers

The Valero Texas Open, players at the TPC San Antonio, is set to tee off on April 4, 2024, as the last PGA event taking place before the US Masters. The event will see some big names looking to get their game up to scratch ahead of The Masters, so let’s look at some of the best betting offers and odds for the Valero Texas Open.

Favourites to Win the Valero Open

Rory McIlroy

Ludvig Aberg

Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama

Corey Conners

Collin Morikawa

Max Home

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Noren

Tommy Fleetwood

Predictions for the Valero Texas Open

There are some big names taking part in this event, looking to get their game into full swing ahead of the US Masters. Rory McIlroy heads the bookmakers’ favorites to win the Valero Open this weekend, and Ludvig Aberg is just behind him as the second favorite.

Last year’s winner, Corey Conners, won the event with an impressive -15 score, with Samuel Stevens finishing 2nd with -14. Will the Canadian be looking to make it back-to-back victories? Corey Connors has won the event on two previous occasions and will be sure looking to make it a third.

Previous Valero Texas Open Winners

Corey Conners – 2023

J.J. Spaun – 2022

Jordan Spieth – 2021

Corey Conners – 2019

Andrew Landry – 2018

