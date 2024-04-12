US Masters Picks for Day 2, McIlroy to Climb the Table?

As The Masters is now fully underway, we see the leaderboard start to shape up nicely. Bryson DeChambeau leads the pack, with Scottie Scheffler just behind him. This article highlights the best online betting offers and promotions for the US Masters as we look at the best odds and picks.

Rory McIlroy

After a solid first round scoring -1, can McIlroy climb the leaderboard in the second round? The Northen Irishman is looking to complete his career grand slam, with the Green Jacket the only golf Major to escape him in his career so far. His best finish at the Masters came in 2022, where he played 64 under on the final round, finished just behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Scottie Scheffler

2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the huge favorite to win this year’s event, by quite some distance. Having already won The Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship, Scheffler has shown why he is the world number 1 player right now. Can Scheffler pick up his second Masters victory here this weekend?

Jon Rahm

The current defending Masters Champion. Jon Rahm will be looking to become the first player to win The Masters for the first time since Tiger Woods 22 years ago. The Spaniard has seen mixed finishes this season and hasn’t quite made the start he would like to at this years tournament, finished +1 on the first round.

