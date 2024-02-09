Provided By

Travis Kelce Prop Bets US – Best Bonus Codes for Super Bowl 58

Thanks to his iconic playing history and career successes, Travis Kelce has undoubtedly become a household name for NFL fans and players at the best US betting sites. In 2013, Kelce was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, the pinnacle of his American football career. Kelce is renowned for his athleticism and versatility in the sport, contributing to the incredible success of the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVIII

With the upcoming face-off between the Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58, bettors will be eagerly awaiting the best odds on the game’s outcome as well as star players, including Kelce. Travis Kelce’s stats include an average of over 20 yards per catch in a single game and an average of almost 100 yards per game. Bettors can visit the top sportsbook sites, including Caesars, BetMGM, and FanDuel, where they can find the best Travis Kelce props and several betting options.

Top Prop Bets for Kelce in the Super Bowl LVIII

As previously mentioned, Travis Kelce is one of the best NFL players of all time, thanks to previous successes and stats. It is, therefore, no surprise that bettors are wagering on Kelce during the Super Bowl 58 game between the Chiefs and the 49ers. Our experts are here to provide top prop bets on Kelce. Read below to learn more.

Receiving Yards

The receiving yards in an NFL game refer to the overall number of yards by a player who catches a pass during a game. These are usually crucial for player positions, including wide receivers, running backs, and tight ends. In regards to the 49ers, this season, they have surrendered just over 70 yards. However, this season, elite players such as Travis Kelce and Trey McBride had over 70.5 yards 8x.

Receptions

Receptions in the Super Bowl are another aspect users can place their bets on, anticipating the upcoming game. A reception is when a player catches a pass that is thrown by their teammate. These are a great way to assess a player’s involvement and skill within a game. Travis Kelce had an excellent average of 7.42 per game during the playoff. Users can place their bets on Super Bowl 58 receptions at the leading sportsbooks.

Touchdowns

Travis Kelce is one for bettors to look out for when placing their prop bets on touchdowns during the Super Bowl LVIII. A touchdown occurs when an NFL player successfully advances the ball to the opposing team’s end zone or catches a pass in the end zone. This results in six points being awarded to the opposing team. Kelce himself has achieved 19 touchdowns in his career over 21 games, which is extremely impressive. Visit the leading sportsbooks to place prop bets on Travis Kelce’s touchdowns.

Super Bowl LVIII MVP

Some of the favorites for this year’s Super Bowl MVP include Travis Kelce and contenders like Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes. According to leading bookies such as Caesars, BetMGM, and DraftKings, there are great prop odds on Kelce being the MVP for the Super Bowl 58 taking place this Sunday. Visit the leading sportsbooks for coverage of the Super Bowl and MVP odds.

So far, the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls; could this become four after this Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the 49ers? Due to Kelce’s incredible statistics and value to the team, users will no doubt be placing their bets on the upcoming game, including props on Kelce himself. Keep reading to find out more.

FAQs

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce is a professional NFL player, part of the Kansas City Chiefs, and set to play this Sunday in the Super Bowl 58.

Where can I place bets on the Super Bowl 58?

Bettors can visit top sportsbooks, including Caesars, DraftKings, and BetMGM, to place bets on Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl LVIII.

