Provided By

Timberwolves @ Nuggets Betting Promos, Same-Game Parlay Picks and Odds

The Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Ball Arena as the top two teams in the Western Conference battle for the number one seed.

Both teams have a 55-24 record going into tonight’s game, being separated by the Timberwolves’ 2-1 advantage in head-to-head meetings this season. The Timberwolves have won 8 of their last 10 games, while the Nuggets have 7 during the same period.

The Timberwolves have fared well against the Nuggets in recent seasons, winning 7 of the previous 10 meetings between the franchises. Ahead of the game, you can claim a range of sportsbook promos and bonuses, as well as finding the available odds on the game and our same-game parlay picks.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Timberwolves @ Nuggets Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Timberwolves @ Nuggets Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Timberwolves +6 (-110) O 212.5 (-112) +185 Nuggets -6 (-110) U 212.5 (-108) -225

Timberwolves @ Nuggets Same-Game Parlay Picks

Combine each of the selections below as a same-game parlay to get odds of +360 with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves +6

Anthony Edwards Over 26.5 Points

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Over 1.5 Three-Pointers Made

The Minnesota Timberwolves will feel as confident in their own chances of having the Denver Nuggets’ number as anybody else in the NBA. The Timberwolves have played the Nuggets well over the last couple of years and have two wins against them in their three games this season. We like them to cover the +6 spread.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.3 points against the Nuggets this season, including a 30-point effort the last time he played in Colorado. With no Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup, there will be a greater emphasis on Edwards carrying the offense in this one. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 41.1% from three-point range this season and 47.8% in the month of April. The shooting guard has hit 10 of 18 in his last three games, and we like the odds of him hitting two or more in this game.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy