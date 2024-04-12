Tiger Woods Betting Odds Slashed after Strong Start at Masters

In a rush
Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters – and 15th major – in 2019

Tiger Woods was not a strong favorite heading into The Masters this week, and the top US bookmakers had him priced upwards of +15000 to win the event. Find the best online betting offers and outright odds for Tiger Woods to win The Masters going into R2 with a score of -1.

Tiger Woods US Masters Outright Winner Odds

Please note: these odds are accurate as or Friday 12, April at 09:45 GMT, and may be subject to change.

SportsbookOdds going into R2Odds before R1
bet365+10000+15000
FanDuel+10000+15000
DraftKings+6000+13000
Caesars+7500+10000
BetMGM+5000+12500

As you can see, mixed odds all around from the top US Sportsbooks, but a drop in odds nonetheless. With a strong round of play on day 1, Tiger Woods looks to be in a good place to cut R2.

