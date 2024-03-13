Provided By

The Players Championship Odds and Predictions 2024, Best Betting Offers

The player’s championship is regarded as the fifth major and one of the most prestigious events in golf. The features and characteristics it belies are often associated with majors; for example, you can’t get away from the fact that it holds a world-class field and, of course, its vast purse of twenty-five million dollars. Coupled with this, it also has a renowned host course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Top Golf Betting Sites

bet365 – Bonus Code: AMCBONUS

DraftKings – Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM – Bonus Code: NDMAX150

Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000

FanDuel – Get $200 in Bonus Bets

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Players Championship Betting Offers 2024

Sportbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code T&Cs bet365 $1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets AMCBONUS Click Here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly N/A Click Here BetMGM Bet $5 and $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly NDMAX150 Click Here Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Back if your First Bet Loses ALLINHOOPZ1000 Click Here FanDuel Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your Bet Wins N/A Click Here

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Looking for to get ahead of the game with the best US Masters betting offers? Click Here.

Top Favorites to Win the Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler

Rory Mcllroy

Justin Thomas

Xander Schauffele

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Will Zalatoris

Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama

Predictions for the Players Championship 2024:

As we head into the Players Championship, lets take a look at some predictions and stats for the top 3 favorites right now:

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, the current world number one golf player, is one of the top favorites to maintain the player’s championship, which commences on Thursday 14th, March at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Scottie Scheffler has maintained the number-one spot for over fifty weeks; during that time, he won a major championship, the 2022 Masters Tournament, and in 2023, he also won the player’s championship. Scottie Scheffler is only the fifth golfer to win the Masters tournament whilst still number one worldwide.

Rory Mcllroy

Rory Mcllroy is a Northern Irish golfer, and his success on the golf course needs no introductions; he is truly a master at his craft and is one of the greats in the modern-day game. He boasts a record of four majors, one player’s championship, three world championships, six FedEx Cup playoff events and ten PGA Tour events. He has previously been the world’s number-one golfer and held that prestigious ranking for nearly a hundred weeks. Currently, Rory is ranked second in the world; that said, who would argue that Mcllroy and Scheffler won’t be walking out as the final pairing when Sunday comes?

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA tour and is a former world number-one golfer. Still only thirty years old, he plays the game of golf with incredible tenacity and flair; 2017 was his break-out year when he came to Prominence, winning an incredible five PGA tour events and the FedEx Cup championship, coupled with two majors, winning two majors the PGA Championship in 2017 and 2022. Other notable successes are two FedEx Cup playoff events and eight PGA tour events, with the player’s championship just around the corner; who can say Thomas can’t add to his tally of achievements cometh Sunday?

Previous 5 Master Tournament Winners

Scottie Scheffler – 2023

Scottie Scheffler was a 10/1 shot going into the player’s championship in 2023, one of the favorites to win the tournament. On the penultimate day of the game, Scheffler shot a masterful 65; this gave him total control of the tournament; though very windswept and overcast for the majority of the final day, he still hit an impressive three-under to win the fifth major by five strokes, the nearest contender was Tyrrel Hatton who finished five strokes from Sheffler. At the time of winning, Scheffler’s long-time instructor, Randy Smith, said, “he is an artist, and when you give him a canvas, all he wants to do is paint on it”.

Cameron Smith – 2022

Cameron Smith was a 12/1 shot going into the player’s championship in 2022; at the time, he was amongst the big guns to pull off a surprising victory. Cameron Smith held it together on a rollercoaster ride to win the player’s championship and a five-million-dollar purse to boot. According to golfing experts, Smith made one of the most incredible shots in the history of the players on the iconic island green 17th to leave a short birdie putt, which he drained. He never had it all his way; a massive blunder on the treacherous final hole hit his second shot in the water; however, the resilient Aussie repelled and won the day.

Justin Thomas – 2021

Justin Thomas was 20/1 going into the player’s championship in 2021; at the time of play, he was one of the big names who were on the cusp of propelling himself to the top. By this time, he was in the hands of a major and a couple of PGA tour wins. was four shots behind when he walked off the eighth green on the final day back in 2021 with a three-putt bogey. Four holes later, he made a miraculous recovery on the twelfth and was two shots ahead. With , it’s all in, and on many occasions, he has come up trumps with his style of play; on that day in 2021, he finished the tournament fourteen under, and who’s to say won’t repeat those heroics as he did back then in 2021.

*The 2020 Players Championship was voided due to Covid-19.

Roy Mcllroy – 2019

Rory Mcllroy was joint-favorite with Dustin Johnson at 12/1 going into the 2019 players’ championship; at the time of play, Rory Mcllroy was a big deal in the golfing world. As already discussed, Mcllroy was a commanding player and occupied the world number one spot for many weeks; his record speaks for itself, though many people in the golfing fraternity believe he should be the holder of another two or three majors. In the player’s championship in 2019, Mcllroy, one of eight players to have at least a share of the lead in the final round, was coming off a bogey on the 14th to fall behind and was in trouble. A combination of spell-binding play and the utmost skill saw him through to win the 2019 players championship.

Web Simpson – 2018

Web Simpson was 33/1 going into the 2018 players championship back in 2018; at the time, Simpson was primed to storm the golfing world with his type of play; however, since then, injury and poor form put him down the rankings. At the time of his victory in the player’s championship, he closed out with a four-stroke victory. At the time, Simpson led the final day by seven strokes and shot a one over par for the final round. This was to become Simpson’s fifth PGA victory since October 2013. On the day, none of the threatening pack could muster a sustained attack on the resilient Simpson. Simpson, who won the US Open in 2012, took a lead of 66 in the first round. Who’s to say that Simpson won’t make a resurgence and turn back the clock?

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy