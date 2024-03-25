Provided By

Texas Children’s Houston Open Odds and Predictions – Golf Betting

The Texas Children’s Houston Open is a professional golf tournament in Texas on the PGA Tour, played in March. The Tour was initially played in November. As part of a revamp of the tournament, the event moved to the fall of 2019.

Top 10 Favorites to Win Tournament:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Will Zalatoris

Tony Finau

Sahith Theegala

Keith Mitchell

Jason Day

Tom Hoge

Si Woo Kim

Jake Knapp

Predictions for the Houston Open 2024

Now that the PGA Tour returns to a calendar year schedule in 2024, there was no Houston Open in 2023; the last time it was played was in November 2022 and was won by Tony Finau.

To think of such a talented player who has only won once in 185 tournaments upon joining the PGA tour. He has four in his last 30 tournaments, including three this calendar year. To quote Tony Finau, after his success, he said, “I’ve always had belief, but confidence when you win is contagious. Finau said, “I’m starting to put together a full-package game”.

Defending Houston, Open winner Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Sahith Theegala, and Gary Woodland are also in the four-day tournament, which tees off on Thursday, the 28th of March. Finau led or co-led after every round at Memorial Park in November 2022. He beat runner-up Tyson Alexander by four shots.

Other players to look out for in the forthcoming 2024 Houston Open Tournament is Jake Knapp, who possesses effortless power and guile and is a winner of the Mexico Open but also performed awesomely at the PGA National and Torrey Pines. Tom Hoge has been statistically the best iron player in the world for the past six months, and his name isn’t Tiger Woods.

Keith Mitchell, another fringe name, ranks in the top 5 in the field of Greens in regulation and strokes gained approach over the last 24 rounds played. Of course, you have the usual suspects who are expected to be vying for the top-notch prize; Wyndham Clark needs no introductions and, of course, the quiet assassin who goes about his business in a seamless and unassuming manner of Scottie Scheffler, the world’s number one.

Previous 5 Houston Open Winners

Tony Finau

Tony Finau, the 2022 winner of the Houston Open, came into the tournament at odds of 16/1, a robust PGA Tour field led by past two Masters champions in the names of Scottie Scheffler and Rory Mcllroy. Scheffler was a favorite of 11/2 at the latest, followed by Burns at 14/1 and Matsuyama at 20/1. It wasn’t so long ago that the main talking point with Tony Finau was whether he had a phobia of winning. His first tour win was in 2016, and surprisingly, Finau fell into a losing mindset; what was surprising, however, was that he always seemed in contention in Tours but not cigar.

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak, the winner of the Houston Open back in 2021, came into the tournament at odds of 70/1. Kokrak shot a closing five – under 65 on the strength of four straight birdies on the back 9 Memorial Park Golf Course and overtook two hot favorites in the form of Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer. Both held the lead on the back nine before Kokrak took over. What’s so astonishing about this victory is that Kokrak contemplated withdrawing after a practice round that felt like malpractice. An isolated range session with the swing coach, Drew Steckel, did wonders for his confidence and swing. He managed his infringements and waltzed off with $1.35 million prize money

Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz, the winner of the Houston Open back in 2020, came into the tournament as a massive outsider, at odds of 120/1, ranked 160th in the world. Indeed, he’d be no match for the trio of world-class players hunting him down, the likes of Dustin Johnson (No. 1 player in the world), Hideki Matsuyama (former world number 2) and Brooks Koepka (four-time major winner). Not only did the Mexican hang with them, he flat-out beat them. The 29-year-old shot a five-under 65 that featured two birdies on his final three holes, including a pressurized 22-footer on the 18th that sealed a tremendous, unexpected win for the Mexican. “That was amazing, Ortiz said, fighting back tears after claiming his first PGA Tour title.

Lanto Griffin

Lanto Griffin, the winner of the Houston Open back in 2019, came into the tournament as a massive outsider, at odds of an incredible 100/1 plus. When the decisive 6-foot putt fell Sunday at the Houston Open, Lanto Griffin became insoluble, his arms aloft with rapturous disbelief etched across his face. The sobbing began, and the long, unique, heart-rendering journey to becoming a PGA Tour winner only started to sink in. Lanto’s father, Michael, died from a brain tumor when he was in his teens when he began to start playing golf. When asked about his father, “he replied I guess he would be immensely proud he responded while trying to hold back the tears. He got me started. He got me a set; I don’t know if I can tell the story, but for Christmas in 1996, he got me some irons and wood, and that’s where my journey began, he said.

Ian Poulter

Ian Poulter, the winner of the Houston Open back in 2018, came into the tournament as one of the ranked outsiders; down to his last putt, Poulter made a 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole to force a playoff with Beau Hossler and then won the Houston Open with a par on the first extra hole to earn the last spot in the Masters. Poulter won for the third time on the PGA Tour and his first time in America since the Match Play in 2010 at Arizona. What made this such a courageous victory was that Poulter was mistakenly told that he had made a spot in the forthcoming Masters of that month or so through the world ranking. However, this was incorrect, and he needed to win the Houston Open to qualify for the Masters. Poulter was so disappointed that he even contemplated not going to Houston. As they say, the rest is history.

