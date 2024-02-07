Provided By

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets Ahead of Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 looms and it is no surprise that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the talk of the town. The Taylor Swift fan base has brought much attention to the Kansas City Chiefs and the best NFL betting sites this season, as Travis Kelce looks to help bring home back to back Super Bowl Championships.

With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11th, all eyes will be on the main man Travis Kelce to step up and take center stage.

Taylor Swift Betting Sites

Currently as it stands, the 49ers are actually favorites to bring home the Super Bowl title, however, Kelce is among the bookmakers favorites for Super Bowl MVP. Swift and Chiefs fans have plenty of access to the top prop bets available for Super Bowl LVIII from some of the best NFL betting sites around. Let’s take a look at what you can bet on.

Taylor Swift Prop Bets – Super Bowl 58

Excited bettors can look forward to choosing from an excellent selection of betting props on the Super Bowl 58, including Taylor Swift props provided by the leading betting sites. These Swift props are a new addition to the Super Bowl market; however, they have proven to be of great popularity when the buzz around the main event increases. Taylor Swift’s props include events such as Swift being shown while singing the national anthem. Keep reading to learn more about this new and unique betting market.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

This is one of the strongest props currently on Taylor Swift, with excited fans eagerly wondering if Kelce will put a ring on it. This type of prop bet is a Yes/No, and currently, the favorite outcome of this bet is No, Travis Kelce will not propose to Taylor Swift. Users can find top prop bets like this on the leading US betting sites, including FanDuel and bet365.

Will Travis Kelce talk about Taylor Swift?

Another popular bet surrounding the Super Bowl 58 and love birds Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is whether Kelce will first be named the Most Valuable Player of the Game and if he mentions Swift in his speech. The odds for this prop are again leaning towards No, as Patrick Mahomes is currently looking likely to be awarded MVP.

How often will Taylor Swift be shown during the broadcast?

A more conservative betting prop for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 58 is the number of times that Swift will be shown during the game broadcast. Eager fans will no doubt be waiting for a snippet of Swift during the live broadcast, and currently, the odds of Swift stealing over 5.5 camera shots is favorable for online sports bettors.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Odds

Yes, you may have guessed it, players can even place bets on the pair’s big day despite no engagement. Regardless, players can still speculate details about the couple’s future wedding date, including aspects such as the maid of honors and best men, which can be found in further detail below.

Maid of Honor

Below are some of the top picks for Taylor Swift’s Maid of Honor:

Abigail Lucier

Selena Gomez

Blake Lively

Gigi Hadid

Camila Cabello

Best Man

Below are some of the top picks for Travis Kelce’s Best Man:

Jason Kelce

Patrick Mahomes

Ed Kelce

Jack Jones

Aric Jones

Some more exciting wedding props and odds include the likes of where the pair will get married, when they will get married, and if they get married outside of the US.

Best Super Bowl 58 Bonuses

Visit the our best Super Bowl betting apps page here, which includes Caesars, bet365, and FanDuel, to access some brilliant bonuses, including welcome offers and odds boosts. Our experts have carefully handpicked these betting sites for players to place their bets on for the big event.

FAQs for Taylor Swift Prop Bets

What is the best betting site for Taylor Swift Prop Bets?

There are many different bookmakers offering great odds and betting markets for this. However, we have chosen FanDuel as one of the best options for fans to bet at.

Who is Taylor Swift dating 2024?

Taylor Swift is currently dating NFL super star Travis Kelce. The pair look to have a strong connection, with many bookmakers offering prop bets for the pair to get married this year.

When did bet365 launch in the US?

bet365 is a relatively new sportsbook addition to the US market, having launched in 2019. The sportsbook is available in 7 states to players aged 21+. If you would like to find out more about bet365, click here.

Is betting legal in the United States?

Yes, sports betting is legal in the US to players aged 21+. Be sure to make sure that sports betting is legalized in your state before signing up to any bookmaker online and that you read the T&Cs of any type of bonus or promotion.

