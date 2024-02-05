Provided By

Super Bowl 58 Betting – Popular Prop Bets for 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII is just over a week away and things are hotting up in the world on online betting when it comes to the best prop bets for the big event.

The San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on last year’s Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs for what is expected to be a thrilling battle. The 49ers will be looking to get pay back this time around as the 2 sides faced off at the Super Bowl 4 years ago, as the Chiefs walked away victors 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Let’s take a look at some of the best betting sites offering prop bets for the Super Bowl.

Best Betting Sites for Prop Bets

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS

DraftKings – No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

FanDuel – Get $150 in Bonus Bets with a Winning $5 Bet

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Best Prop Bets for Super Bowl 58

These top betting sites offer players some of the best odds available for betting on the NFL, and it is no different here. Online bettors can find some exciting prop bets for the big game, and we have highlighted a few of them below:

Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards

Partick Mahomes and Brock Purdy will be the two in question when it comes to discussing the MVP at Super Bowl 58, but many of the bookmakers are rating Mahomes to make the most passing yards. Mahomes has made up 4,183 passing yards in the regular season and 718 yards made throughout the playoffs. With just under 5,000 passing yards made in total and having won MVP last year, there is no doubt Mahomes is favorite.

Brock Purdy is right on his tail having made more passing yards in the regular season with 4,280 yards made up and 519 in the 2023 playoffs. It really comes down to who turns up on the day with this one.

Christian McCaffrey to Score First Touchdown

Christian McCaffrey is a strong favorite to score the first touchdown of the game at Super Bowl 58. The Running Back has enjoyed a successful season, bagging 14 TDs in the regular season and 4 touchdowns throughout the playoffs.

Isiah Pacheco is a close favorite, with 7 TDs for the Chiefs in the regular season. The 24 year old will certainly be looking to make an impact at the Super Bowl, adding to his 3 TDs in the postseason so far.

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce has averaged 65.5 Rec. Yards this season in the NFL, his lowest total for a few seasons. However, don’t let that put you off. Since the start of the NFL postseason, Kelce has averaged a total of 87 receiving yards per game, really making an impact to get the Chiefs over the line to the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift Prop Bets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all the talk this yeah, and not just for football purposes. Punters are wagering bets on whether the pair will get engaged, who will be best man at their wedding and even if Kelce mentions the pop star in his post match interview. You can find the best Taylor Swift props here.

First Half Anytime Scorer

A favorite prop bet for many. An exciting moment working out who is going to score first and which team might do it. The betting sites above offer the best odds for punters choosing the players they think will score first and which of the two teams will break the deadlock.

Player Rushing Yards

49ers Running Back Christian McCaffrey is again odds on favorite to make up the most rushing yards at Super Bowl 58. The regular season has seen the star man hit an average of 91.2 rushing yards and 94.0 throughout the playoffs. Good numbers from McCaffrey has seen him earn his second call up to the Pro Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII 2024

More information regarding the Super Bowl can be found below.

When: Sunday 11th Feb, 6:30 ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Who: San Fran. 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

