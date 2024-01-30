Provided By

Best Super Bowl 58 Betting Sites in 2024

Are you looking for the best Super Bowl betting sites ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024? You have come to the right place. We have been reviewing the best sites and perks that come with signing up ahead of the Super Bowl 58. Keep reading to find out about all of the offers, our impartial reviews of each sportsbook, how to bet, the different types of bets, and more.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Super Bowl Betting Sites

We have been comparing lots of sites ahead of this year’s Super Bowl and what they have on offer for new customers. Below, we have selected the following sites as the best betting sites for Super Bowl 58.

1. bet365 – Best Overall Super Bowl Betting Site – Bonus Code AMCBONUS for $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

2. DraftKings – Best Super Bowl Same-Game Parlays – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

3. FanDuel – Best Super Bowl Betting Odds – $150 in Bonus Bets with winning $5 bet

bet365 Super Bowl

First on the list of the best Super Bowl betting sites is bet365. New customers to the well-established and popular sportsbook ahead of the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers can claim one of two exciting welcome offers to get their journey with the site started. Using the bonus code AMCBONUS, sign up for an account with bet365 ahead of the event to claim either a $2,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets.

Choose the $2,000 First Bet Safety Net and place your first bet. If your bet loses after the first day, receive your money back in the form of bonus bets up to $2,000 to use to place another bet at the site. Alternatively, opt for the Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in bonus bets added to your account after the bet settles.

bet365 Legal States

Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

DraftKings Super Bowl

New customers looking for one of the best betting sites for Super Bowl 58 will not be disappointed with what DraftKings has to offer. Register for an account at DraftKings to reveal your exclusive promo code. Enter this when prompted to receive $200 in bonus bets into your account when you place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sport. Once you have placed your bet, wait for this to settle, and your bonus bets will arrive in your account shortly after.

DraftKings Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Super Bowl

Ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and 49ers, FanDuel is offering one of the most exciting bonuses for new customers. Sign up to this one of the top Super Bowl betting sites to reveal your personal promo code and receive $150 in bonus bets. Once you have registered your details and revealed your promo code, use this to place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market. Your bonus bets will be added to your account automatically once this bet settles.

FanDuel Legal States

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Where can I legally bet on the Super Bowl in 2024?

Many US states allow their residents to place bets on sports. Below is a list of all the states where sports fans can legally bet on the Super Bowl 58.

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, Wyoming and West Virginia.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 58

If you are ready to place your bets on the Super Bowl 58, we have provided you with some key information below to help. Keep reading to find out how to successfully place your wagers at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Choose Your Betting Site

First, customers must pick the betting site they wish to sign up for an account with. Choose a site from our list above to be sure that you are using one of the best.

Create Your Account

Next, you will need to create your account at your chosen one of the best Super Bowl betting sites. We have included a step-by-step guide to help.

Click the link provided to be taken to the sign-up page at the site of your choice. Then, enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Once complete, sign in and make your first deposit at the site in accordance with the promotion minimum requirements. When prompted, enter the relevant bonus code or click to reveal your exclusive code. Place your first qualifying bet at the site. Wait for the bet to settle. Finally, enjoy!

Place Your Bets

Once you have created your account at any of these best Super Bowl betting sites, it is time to start placing your bets and claiming your offers.

To get started, click on the sport you want to place a bet on and view all of the odds currently on offer from the site. Choose your market and find which odds you wish to take advantage of. Add your selections to your bet slip and enter your stake. Now, confirm and place your bet.

How we Choose the Best Super Bowl Betting Sites

When it comes to choosing which sites are the best betting sites for Super Bowl 58, we look at a number of features. Below, we have included the key features and why they are important when deciding what are the best sites for customers.

Welcome Bonus

The first feature we always check is the welcome bonus. It is so important to be one of the best Super Bowl betting sites that there is a competitive and enticing new customer offer to get customers wanting to sign up and choose a site over any others. These are often no-deposit offers, deposit match bonuses, or free bets to get customers started at a top site.

Super Bowl Promotions

Next, we look at whether a site is known in particular for offering promotions on the Super Bowl and what offers sites have for the event. It is important that offers are available for new customers as well as existing customers to attract and retain keen sports and NFL bettors. Being recognized for top offerings on the Super Bowl will also bring loyal customers who return to a site each year to bet on the Super Bowl and will encourage them to invite and recommend family and friends to use a site over others.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

All of the best Super Bowl betting sites that we recommend have a good range of deposit and withdrawal payment methods. Having recognized and trusted ways to pay as well as a variety will mean customers can feel assured that any transactions performed at the site are safe and secure. Offering a variety also lessens the risk of not having a payment method a lot of potential customers may use or rely on.

Customer Support

Customers signing up to any of the best Super Bowl betting sites can feel assured that in the hour of time and need, there are the best customer support options available to them, too. All of the sites we recommend have various ways to contact the relevant customer support team and those who work around the clock to assist. These sites, in particular, have some of the top live chat, telephone, and email support teams.

Security

Finally, the security of a site is always checked and confirmed before recommending to readers. All of these Super Bowl betting sites have been checked for the correct licenses to operate in the relevant legal states permitted and are regulated and completely legal to use in the US.

Best Super Bowl 58 Bets

To be one of the best Super Bowl betting sites, it must be home to the event’s best and most common bet types. Below, we have looked at the best bets ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Moneyline

A popular bet for Super Bowl fans to get involved with is a Moneyline bet. This is a bet on which team will win a game. It is simply about picking which team will win the game outright, regardless of the score margin.

Points Spread

Placing a Super Bowl point spread bet is when a side in the game is given a headstart in a game of a certain number of points. The spread can be in whole points or with a half point, which guarantees a winner when the spread is applied at the end of the game.

Over/Under Betting

An Over/Under bet will be where customers are given a number that could be the total score at the end of a game. You can then either bet the ‘over’ or the ‘under’. Betting the ‘over’ will mean that you think there will be more than that total number of combined points scored. If you bet the ‘under,’ you are predicting that there will be fewer.

Prop Bets

Prop Bets are where, instead of betting on the outcome of an NFL game or the Super Bowl, you are betting on the proposition of something happening within the game. This is one of the most popular and exciting betting types found at the top sites and claimed by customers ahead of the Super Bowl.

Best Super Bowl Bonuses

Alongside having the best Super Bowl bets, a site must also have the best Super Bowl Bonuses. Below, we have looked at the most common types of Super Bowl bonuses customers can expect to find at the best Super Bowl betting sites.

Bonus Bets

Bonus Bets are one of the most popular bonuses on offer ahead of the event. Often found as part of a welcome bonus at a site, free bets are a great opportunity for customers to explore more of what a site has to offer without having to spend much in the first instance and not have to use any more of their own money. Once you have received bonus bets in your account, just select ‘Use Bonus Bets’ on your bet slip.

Second Chance Bet/First Bet Insurance

Second Chance Bets also referred to as First Bet Insurance, is another popular bonus often offered by the best Super Bowl betting sites. Place your first bet at a site without worrying whether it wins or loses. Keep your winnings or receive another chance to play at a site if your initial bet does not win without using any of your own cash.

Deposit Bonus

Deposit Bonus offers are where players at these Super Bowl betting sites can receive their deposit amount matched or doubled. A popular welcome bonus, just wait for the initial bet to settle to receive your deposit bonus.

FAQs

What are the best Super Bowl betting sites?

Our team of betting experts have ranked the best Super Bowl betting sites in the United States as bet365, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

Is it legal to bet on the Super Bowl in the United States?

Yes, it is legal to bet on the Super Bowl in the US. State restrictions apply.

What is the legal age to bet on the Super Bowl in the United States?

You must be aged 21+ to bet on the Super Bowl in the US.

When is Super Bowl 58?

The Super Bowl 58 is on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

When can I bet on Super Bowl 58 Prop Bets?

Prop bets can be placed at all of the Super Bowl betting sites listed in this article starting now.

How do I bet on the Super Bowl?

Choose a site from our list above and head to the dedicated Super Bowl section. Choose your bet and add the selection to your bet slip. Enter your stake, confirm it, and place your bet.