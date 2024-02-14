Provided By

Super Bowl 59 Betting Apps – Best Bonuses, Odds, and Prop Bets

Super Bowl 59 quite a distance away right now, but it is already stirring much excitement within the NFL community. There is no doubt that bettors will be eager to wager on their favorite teams for the big event, and fortunately, our experts have handpicked the leading Super Bowl betting apps that are offering great odds for next years final.

Keep reading to learn more about the leading betting apps for the Super Bowl season and the best bonus offers for players to claim.

Best Betting Apps for Super Bowl LIX

The Best Betting App for the Super Bowl

Out of the incredible selection of Super Bowl betting apps listed above, one site that particularly stood out to our experts was BetMGM. BetMGM is a prevalent sports betting platform that, despite only being launched in 2018, has built a considerable reputation for itself, becoming many players’ first choice.

Some standout features of the BetMGM mobile betting app include the easy-to-navigate interface, the fantastic selection of top sports betting markets, and customer bonuses and promotions. Currently, the BetMGM welcome bonus for new players who create an account is the Bet $5, which gets $157 in Bonus Bets when applying the bonus code NDBONUS.

What are the Top Betting Offers?

The leading Super Bowl LVIII betting apps featured above in this article provide its lucky users with generous promotions for partaking in the site. Players will come across various betting offers, so our experts are here to explain each. Keep reading to find out more.

Bonus Type How it Works Pros Cons No Deposit Bonus Players can claim a bonus without the need to make a qualifying deposit. Instead, a bonus code may be required. Less risky compared to deposit bonuses and a chance to earn real cash without making a deposit. May come with wagering requirements and winning limits. First Bet Offer New players who make their first bet at a betting app can claim a first bet offer. This is a great way to attract new players. A less risky form of bonus offers. Also, it provides an introduction to the site without parting ways with your own money. Only new users are permitted, and there can be wagering requirements. Match Deposit Bonus This type of bonus is where the betting platform will match a certain percentage of the player’s first deposit. Users can receive additional funds from this bonus, potentially increasing their bankroll. Time constraints, as well as restricted withdrawals, can be present. Odds Boosts At a sports betting site, odds boosts are where the odds are enhanced on a particular betting market, meaning users can potentially receive greater winnings. Winnings are potentially enhanced, and various sports markets offer odds boosts. Odds boosts come with a limited time frame, and terms and conditions can be strict. Early Payouts Early Payouts are where a sports betting site settles a bet as a winner before the outcome of an event is concluded. Users can, therefore, receive winnings regardless of the result of an event. Users can enjoy immediate winnings, which provides slight risk mitigation because players will still get a return regardless of the outcome. Comes with event-specific conditions and potentially lower odds.

Our Top 5 Brands Reviewed

Our experts have carefully handpicked the best betting apps to recommend to our valued readers when placing bets on this major sporting event. Utilizing strict criteria, our experts ensure all sites we recommend provide an exemplary user experience for players. To find out more, read below.

BetMGM

BetMGM is a well-known name in the online sports betting industry and has built an excellent reputation for itself, becoming one of the leading sports betting apps across the US. BetMGM is also an elite platform for NFL sports betting, allowing players to choose from several betting types and bonuses to enhance their gaming experience. Some stand-out features of the brand include the fantastic range of reliable banking options, an extensive array of games, and generous customer bonuses for new and existing players.

New players who create an account with BetMGM and apply the bonus code NDBONUS can claim Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets. Our experts recommend checking that an offer is available in your state before claiming.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Live betting options

Variety of sports betting markets

Mobile app is well-functioning

Cons:

Wagering requirements

May be better odds elsewhere

bet365

As one of the leading sportsbooks across the US, it is no surprise that bet365 has made it onto our list of the best NFL betting apps. Regarding NFL betting, bet365 provides many betting options, from prop bets to same-game parlays, ensuring a choice for all players. Additionally, all NFL teams have their betting market at bet365, where users can place bets through the app on the round outcome.

Another key feature of bet365 is the promotions on offer, providing excellent bonuses for players to potentially earn brilliant rewards. New users who create an account with bet365 can earn the Bet $5 Get $150 or $2,000 First Bet Safety Net using the bet365 bonus code ND365BONUS.

Pros:

Vast range of sports betting markets and types

Competitive odds

Generous customer bonuses

Cons:

Certain state restrictions

DraftKings

Another one of the most popular NFL betting apps across the US is DraftKings. DraftKings has an exceptional reputation within the online sports betting industry thanks to its incredible customer features and well-functioning mobile app. Players can expect to find great incentives with this brand, including competitive odds, excellent betting types, and generous customer promotions.

Players in several states across the US can access the awesome DraftKings welcome offer of Get up to $1,250 in Bonuses, no promo code is required. Users on both iOS and Android devices can download the incredible DraftKings mobile app to place wagers on the Super Bowl LVIII while on the go.

Pros:

Vast range of NFL sports betting markets

Innovative site features

Excellent customer bonuses

Live betting options

Cons:

Geographic restrictions

Customer support quality can vary

FanDuel

Unsurprisingly, the FanDuel sports betting app has made it onto our list as the destination for wagering on the Super Bowl LVIII. Several bettors are familiar with the FanDuel brand. Since its establishment in 2009, the site has several years of experience within the industry. FanDuel offers several betting types for the NFL on the mobile app, including live betting and same-game parlays.

FanDuel is also well known for having the highest betting limits and fast payouts compared to its competitors. New players who create an account with FanDuel can claim the exceptional welcome offer of Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets, Win or Lose! No promotional code is required to claim this bonus.

Pros:

There is a fantastic range of sports betting types for the NFL

Daily odds boosts

Exceptional mobile app

Cons:

Payment options are limited

Caesars Sportsbook

As new customers create an account with the awesome Caesars Sportsbook app, they are greeted with the generous welcome offer of a $1,000 First Bet on Caesars using the promotional code ND1000. As well as the site’s brilliant customer bonuses, Caesars excels in its variety of betting options, specifically on the NFL, with coverage of all of the bettors’ favorite teams.

Additionally, with broad availability across the US, the Caesars Sportsbook app can be enjoyed by many. One of our expert’s top features of the brand is the live betting feature, allowing users to place their bets during the big game for an interactive experience.

Pros:

Wide range of sports betting markets

Fully-optimized mobile app

Live betting features

Generous customer bonuses

Cons:

Payment options can be limited

Offers may come with wagering requirements

What makes up the Best Super Bowl Apps?

Regarding selecting the best Super Bowl betting apps for our valued readers, our experts look for the following features to ensure players enjoy an exemplary gaming experience. All the recommended brands within this article have passed our expert’s criteria and offer several brilliant customer qualities. Keep reading to learn more about what to look for in a Super Bowl betting app.

Bonuses and Promos

A range of generous promotions for new and existing players must be available to enhance a player’s gaming experience at the leading sports betting apps. Some popular bonus types at the top sports betting apps include welcome offers, no deposit offers, match deposit bonuses, and odds boosts. Bonuses are an excellent way to attract new players and allow users to potentially earn top prizes and add value to their bankroll.

Additionally, with the competitiveness in the sports betting industry, it is essential that the top brands offer lucrative promotions to entice users. One of our expert standout bonuses is the BetMGM welcome offer of Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets using the bonus code NDBONUS. All of the apps listed above provide excellent promotions.

Player Security

One of the most critical aspects of the top Super Bowl betting apps that our experts look for is the player security features. Without this aspect, players may not trust a site and will not engage. Fortunately, our expert’s recommended brands have received valid licensing and certification, proving that all sites are legitimate. The leading apps have also adopted SSL data encryption technology to protect user data and funds while playing at the brand.

Another excellent security feature for sports betting brands is responsible gambling tools to ensure players keep gaming safe. Some of these tools include self-exclusion and deposit limits.

Customer Support

Whether you are a new or existing player at the leading mobile betting apps, an adequate customer support service must be available to help with any queries or issues. Of course, the recommended brands within this article offer superb customer service, ensuring player queries are resolved quickly and efficiently. Some typical customer support contact options include 24/7 live chat, email, telephone, and social media. Our experts have also tried and tested all contact options, noting that all provide seamless feedback from knowledgeable experts.

Banking Options

Another essential quality that makes the best NFL betting apps is an extensive range of banking methods, allowing players to find a payment method suited to them when completing secure transactions. A benefit to having a good range of options at a site includes the accessibility for different players, finding their preferred method, and customer satisfaction, as players have a wide variety to choose from.

Additionally, all banking options at the best sports betting apps for the NFL have been tested and approved by our experts, noting fast transaction speeds and simple deposit and withdrawal processes.

Key Features

A key feature that contributes to the best Super Bowl LVIII betting apps is the functionality and user experience on the mobile app itself. Mobile gaming has become extremely popular over recent years thanks to its convenience and accessibility. All of the leading brands featured within this article offer comprehensive mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, allowing players to place their bets on the NFL on the go. Downloading a sports betting mobile app onto your device is extremely simple and can be completed within minutes.

Super Bowl LIX Live Betting on Mobile

Live betting, also known as in-play betting, is one of the most popular types of sports betting in major sports such as the NFL. Live betting is highly favored because it provides an interactive experience as users will bet on the big game while it takes place, meaning users can observe the game and wager according to this. Live betting is particularly effective in NFL games due to the duration and constant changes in score. Some live betting types on the NFL include spreads, prop bets, money lines, and fast markets.

Additionally, live streaming features are offered at the leading Super Bowl LVIII betting apps, which go hand in hand with live betting, meaning players can watch the game while placing wagers.

Top Prop Bets for Super Bowl 59

For bettors looking for some of the best prop picks ahead of the Super Bowl can check our list out here:

Taylor Swift Prop Bets

Travis Kelce to propose

Patrick Mahomes to win MVP

49ers to win

How to Claim a Mobile Betting Promo

Players will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the leading Super Bowl 59 sports betting apps and claiming a promotion cannot be more straightforward and can be completed within minutes. To get started, follow the guide below.

Begin by choosing a fabulous sports betting app from the list provided in this article. Next, search the sports betting app via the App Store or Google Play and press ‘Install’ to begin downloading. Once your chosen NFL sports betting app has been downloaded, open the application and create an account, ensuring all relevant personal information, such as full name, address, and bank details, have been entered. At this stage, you must also enter a bonus code, if required, for the welcome offer you are claiming. Once your account has been verified and you have entered a bonus code, you can claim the mobile betting promotion and enjoy wagering via the app.

FAQs

What is the best Super Bowl betting promo?

All of the best betting apps recommended above by our experts offer exemplary promotional offers, however, our expert’s standout bonus is the BetMGM Bet $5, Get $158 in Bonus Bets when promo code NDBONUS is entered.

Is sports betting legal in the US?

Yes, players can enjoy legal sports betting in almost 40 US states at the top betting apps featured in this article.

When and where is Super Bowl 59?

With Super Bowl 59 taking place on February 9th, 2025, the results of the AFC and NFC matches will decide the teams playing in the Super Bowl. The event will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

What is the best Super Bowl betting app?

The superb NFL sports betting apps featured in this article are the best US sports betting apps; however, our experts particularly favored the BetMGM betting app thanks to its exemplary customer features and generous bonuses.

Responsible Gambling

If you or someone else you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800 Gambler or visit www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy