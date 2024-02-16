Super Bowl 59 Odds and Betting Offers – 49ers, Chiefs Favorites

With the 2023-24 NFL season now closed, all eyes are looking towards Super Bowl 59. The Kansas City Chiefs made an impressing comeback to become champions after beating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime, with the best betting sites already making to two teams favorites to be next years finalists.

The Chiefs are well and truly in dynasty territory if they weren’t already in it, having now won 3 of the last 5 Super Bowl championships. Patrick Mahomes has now won back-to-back MVP titles making it his 3rd award also in 5 seasons. The Kanas City Chiefs are the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

With that said, the best US bookmakers are already setting their odds early for Super Bowl 59, with online players able to bet on furtures for next season such as MVP, and Super Bowl champion. Let’s look at the best offers.

Super Bowl LIX Odds and Betting

Favorites to Win Super Bowl 59

The bookies have have already priced the Chiefs and the 49ers as favorites to make it to the Super Bowl from their respective divisions. bet365 offer some great odds for Super Bowl LIX champion already which you can make the most of using bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS. After a strong start to Super Bowl 58, it is no wonder the 49ers are the main favorites to win it. With exciting talents like Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey ready to make amends to last seasons results, they will be the team to beat.

Teams Ranked to Win Super Bowl LIX

San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys

Super Bowl MVP

One of the favored betting options when it comes to the Super Bowl. The MVP has been awarded to Patrick Mahomes two years on the bounce now, and for obvious reasons. With the 49ers and the Chiefs touted to make an appearance yet again at next years Super Bowl, it is Mahomes who looks to be favorite to win the MVP, who what could be a record breaking 3rd in succession. Bookmakers like DraftKings and BetMGM are providing great odds for a selection of MVP options.

AFC Championship Winner

As you can expect, the Chiefs are odds on favorites right now to make it 3 consecutive AFC Championship wins. The Chiefs however as closely followed by the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills, with the odds looking quite tight at this moment in time. You can expect this to change as the new NFL season begins later in the year.

NFC Championship Winner

Favorite by quite some way as it currently stands. The 49ers are the bookmakers favorites to win the NFC Championship as they look to get back to the Super Bowl having lost out this year to the Chiefs 25-22 in overtime. The Lions seem to be second favorites with the Cowboys and Eagles tightly ranked.

FAQs for Super Bowl 59

Where is Super Bowl 59 being held?

Super Bowl LIX is being held at the Caesars Superdrome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb. 9th 2025. This fixture will see the NFC Champions play the AFC Champions in the penultimate game of the season.

Who won Super Bowl 58?

The Kanas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 against the San Fran. 49ers in a thrilling contest that ended 25-22 to the Chiefs.

Who won MVP at Super Bowl LVIII?

Patrick Mahomes won MVP status for the second year running. A fantastic season, and he is odds on currently to make it a 3rd consecutive MVP title at next years event.

