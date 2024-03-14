Provided By

Scottie Scheffler Favorite to Win The Players Championship 2024

Scottie Scheffler is heavily backed by the top US bookmakers to make it back to back victories at TPC Sawgrass this weekend. The world number 1 won The Players Championship in 2023 with a final socre of -17, with Tyrrell Hatton finishing second with -12. With Scheffler seeing victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last weekend with a socre of -15, he will be full of confidence going into the Championship this weekend.

Let’s look at the best betting sites for The Players Championship:

Best Golf Betting Sites

bet365 – Bonus Code: AMCBONUS

DraftKings – Get $150 in Bonus Bets

BetMGM – Bonus Code: NDMAX150

Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000

FanDuel – Get $200 in Bonus Bets

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

The Players Championship Betting Offers

Below you can find some of the best online welcome offers for the best US sportsbooks, or you can head to our page here for the best Players Championship odds and predictions.

Sportbook Welcome Bonus Promo Code T&Cs bet365 $1k First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5 Get $150 in Bonus Bets AMCBONUS Click Here DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly N/A Click Here BetMGM Bet $5 and $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly NDMAX150 Click Here Caesars Sportsbook Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Back if your First Bet Loses ALLINHOOPZ1000 Click Here FanDuel Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets if your Bet Wins N/A Click Here

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

2024 Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler is the heavy favorite to win this event, with the world number 1 being in serious form over the last year or two. Having said that, the biggest names in golf will be player and, as we know, anything can happen. Let’s look at some of the odds for the close favorites for the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler: +500

Rory McIlroy: +1400

Justing Thomas: +2200

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2800

Will Zalatoris: +3300

Please note: these odds are accurate as of 06:00 AM ET 03/14/2024 – Odds from bet365

Who will win the 2024 Players Championship? Will it be strong favorite Scottie Scheffler, or will it be a sleeper? The weekend of Golf drama is just about to start, and whoever wins this event, it will sure kickstart their confidence going into the US Masters Tournament on April 11, 2024.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy