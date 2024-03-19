Sam Burns Odds to Win a 3rd Valspar Championship, PGA Tour Predictions

Two time winner of the Valspar Championship, Sam Burns, will be looking to clench victory at Copperhead this weekend, but with the likes of and in-from Xander Schauffele in the mix, will it be a tough week for him? Let’s look at the best online odds and betting offers for Sam Burns, aswell as his recent run of form.

Sam Burns Valspar Championship Odds

Sam Burns hasn’t enjoy the most luxurious of years so far, however, the player has indeed already won the Valspar Championship on 2 previous occasions, back to back in 2021, and 2022 respectively. Burns knows his way around this course and will be looking to make a good start on Thursday in hopes to enter the US Masters with a good run of form.

Players Odds to win Xander Schauffele +750 Sam Burns +1200 Justin Thomas +1400 Jordan Spieth +1600 Brian Harman +2000

Odds accurate as of March 19, 2024 11:40 GMT via bet365.

Sam Burns’ 2024 Summary so far

Burns hasn’t seen too much success in 2024 so far, however, this could change at the Valspar Championship this week. Burns played at The Players last weekend, finishing in the T45 with a total score of -4, a great score in my opinion considering the imense talent on show at that event. He placed T30 with +1 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished a fantastic T10 at the Genesis Open playing -8 overall.

The Phoenix Open saw Burns draw level with Scottie Scheffler for T3 with -18 played across the event. I think overall, Burns has seen a mixed year so far, however, with some fantastic events already played. Sam Burns for sure will be looking to go head to head with Xander Schauffele, who finished T2 and scored -19 at the The Players, for a 3rd Valspar title.

