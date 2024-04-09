Provided By

Rory McIlroy Odds, Picks, and Predictions, McIlroy to Win Grand Slam at The Masters

Rory McIlroy is currently the bookmakers’ second favorite alongside Jon Rahm to win the US Masters this weekend. The Northern Irishman will be looking to turn his season around this week, putting in a stellar performance in the hope of making his Grand Slam, with The Masters tournament being the only championship to elude him.

Rory McIlroy Odds to Win the Masters

Please note, these odds are accurate as of 09:45 AM GMT 04/09/24. These odds may be subject to change.

Sportsbook Odds bet365 +1000 FanDuel +1000 DraftKings +1000 Caesars +1000 BetMGM +1100

Odds and the top online bookmakers seem to be pretty even across the board, with world number 1 Scottie Scheffler way ahead of the pack. Can McIlroy find good form at this years Masters and not buckle when it matters most?

