RBC Heritage Odds, Betting Offers, and PGA Predictions, Scheffler the Favorite
The RBC Heritage takes place this week from April 18 – 21, 2024. Below you can find a list of the best betting offers available for the RBC Heritage as Matt Fitzpatrick looks to defend his 2023 title this year.
RBC Heritage Odds and Predictions
The man to beat this week is sure to be the newly crowned Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler. After an unforgettable performance at Augusta National last week, winning with a score of -11, by 4 shots, he will be the strong favorite yet again to win here.
Matt Fitzpatrick will be looking to win back-to-back titles this week, having won the event in 2023, and also enjoyed a decent Masters tournament last weekend.
Top Selections for the RBC Heritage
- Scottie Scheffler
- Rory McIlroy
- Xander Schauffele
- Ludvig Aberg
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Partick Cantlay
- Jordan Spieth
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Mox Homa
- Will Zalatoris
