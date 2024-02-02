Best NFL Betting Sites 2024 – Top NFL Sportsbooks US

Provided By

If you are looking for the best NFL betting sites in the United States, you have come to the right place. In this article, we have reviewed all of the top US bookmakers, alongside the promotions on offer to new customers, how we chose these sites, the betting options available, and more. Keep reading below to find out all you need to know about NFL betting.

The Best NFL Betting Sites

Best Betting Promos for the NFL

There are lots of great offers available for NFL fans to claim and take advantage of. Below are all of the promotions that are on offer from the best NFL betting sites, including where to find them, the offers, and the promo codes required to benefit from the offers.

Best Betting Sites Reviewed

After selecting the best NFL betting sites, below, we have also provided a review for each and why these have been chosen as the best.

BetMGM

BetMGM is at the top of the list of the best NFL betting sites in the US. Home to some fantastic offers, competitive odds, and an attractive user interface, it is no wonder that it is a favorite sports betting site among keen NFL bettors. The site is easy to navigate with a simple sign-up process for new customers, categories to make finding what you want quick and easy, and a fantastic customer support team there when you need it.

Pros Cons Competitive offers Live streaming is only available for selected events Range of accepted payment methods Friendly user interface Excellent customer support

bet365

Next on the list is bet365, with its fantastic site that has impressed sports bettors around the world for decades. A top-quality, experienced site where every feature represents its attention to detail and customer preference. It is home to some of the top NFL offers and odds, and with the site’s well-established reputation in the industry, customers know that they can trust the site to protect their transactions and data and rely on it for being fair. It is no surprise to see that bet365 is high on the list of the best NFL betting sites. Click here to find out more on all of the bet365 bonus codes we have to offer.

Pros Cons Reputable brand in the industry No customer support phone line Competitive odds Fantastic new and existing customer promotions Attractive website design

FanDuel

FanDuel is one of the most popular sportsbooks in the US and one of the best places for NFL betting fans to find the most competitive odds and offers to take advantage of no matter what stage of the season it is at. The FanDuel website is super simple to navigate and is popular among many sports fans, and we are not surprised as to why. There are great promotions available for new customers to claim, as well as existing ones, with fast payouts via recognized payment methods too.

Pros Cons Popular, recognized betting site State restrictions Excellent user interface Top offers and promotions Highly rated mobile app

Caesars Sportsbook

Next, we have Caesars Sportsbook. A world-renowned and well-established site, it is another of the best NFL betting sites we have come across. With arguably one of the best sportsbook promos in the current market, NFL fans and bettors can find top offers at Caesars that challenge competitor NFL betting sites and keep customers coming back. The site offers a top user experience with a smooth and simple sign-up process and a site that runs seamlessly.

Pros Cons World-renowned brand Lacks live betting features Lots of betting options Competitive offers and promotions NFL Live streams are available

DraftKings

Last but not least, we have DraftKings. Another one of the best NFL betting sites in the US, DraftKings, is among those leading the charge in sports betting, especially when it comes to the NFL. American Football fans can expect some of the best offers and fastest withdrawals at this site, along with reassurances that any transactions are safe and secure, with some of the most advanced security, making it one of the safest NFL betting sites.

Pros Cons Established, American-born company Existing customer promotions can be restrictive Top NFL betting offers Fast, safe, and secure withdrawals Industry-leading technology

How to Choose the Best NFL Betting Site

When it comes to choosing the best NFL betting sites, it is important to check and compare some key features to ensure that the sites can be placed above others. Below are the areas we look into specifically when deciding what sites are the best.

In-Play Betting

The first feature important in an NFL betting site being included in the list of the best is that the site offers the ability for its customers to place live in-play bets. The length and time of an NFL game means the scoreline is constantly changing, and this type of bet allows for customers to place their bets according to what is happening.

NFL Betting Markets

A good range of NFL betting markets is a hugely important part of a site being considered one of the best for betting on the NFL. Some of the betting markets we are on the lookout for are the likes of Parlays, Same-game Parlays, Spreads, Totals, Team to Win, and Futures. While the majority of NFL betting sites may be off the standard selection, only the best betting sites included in this article will offer the above and more.

Promotions Available

The promotions and offers that are available at a site are another feature that is looked at ahead of sites being included on the list of the best NFL betting sites. All of the best sites will have fantastic welcome offers to attract new customers to sign up for the site, as well as competitive and stand-out offers for existing customers.

Competitive Odds

A site having competitive offers next to its rivals is vital in securing the custom of NFL betting enthusiasts throughout the NFL season and beyond. Offering the likes of odds boosts and enhanced odds so the returns on a selection are higher than that of its competitors will increase the likelihood of bettors using one site over another. All of the best NFL betting sites will offer competitive odds.

Customer Support

All of the best NFL betting sites that we recommend have fantastic customer support channels for customers to call on in their time of need. The customer support team will be able to assist via several different channels, such as a live chat service via the website, email, or telephone.

Mobile Betting

Finally, we look at these best betting sites and how they function on a mobile device. All of the best NFL betting apps will be fully compatible on a mobile as it makes the sites so much more accessible for those who may not have access to a desktop, as well as making it significantly more convenient as customers can place bets on the go from wherever they are.

Types of NFL Betting Options

There is a huge range of different betting options available across the best NFL betting sites. We have included some of the different types of bets you can expect to find below.

Parlays

Parlays and Same Game Parlays are some of the most popular betting options available at all of the best NFL betting sites. This is where more than one bet is combined into one wager. These may also be referred to as accumulators or multi-bets. bet365 offers some of the best picks and parlays so be sure to check any of the offers available there.

Against the Spread

Betting Against the Spread is a type of bet where you are not simply betting on an NFL side to win or lose a game but on the performance concerning a point spread set by the NFL betting site. For favorites, the side must win by a margin greater than the spread of the bet to be successful. On the other hand, for underdogs, it means they must win the game outright or lose by fewer points than the spread.

Points Spread

NFL point spread betting is when the perceived weaker side in the game is given a headstart in a game of a certain number of points. The spread can be in whole points, making a tie possible, or with a half point, which guarantees a winner when the spread is applied at the end of the game.

In-Play Betting

NFL in-play betting is where bettors can place a wager during the live action of the game based on how it is going, how a team is playing, and how players are scoring. These bets are available at all of the best NFL betting sites that will also offer NFL live streaming.

Prop Bets

Prop Bets can be described as, instead of betting on the outcome of an NFL game, you are betting on the proposition of something happening within a game. These are some of the most popular types of bets at NFL betting sites.

Team to Win

Team-to-win bets are what it says on the tin, where players are wagering on what team in the NFL will win outright in a match. Also referred to as ‘Money line bets,’ the odds will vary depending on which team is the favorite to win the match versus the underdogs. This type of bet can be found at all of these best NFL betting sites.

Mobile Betting

Fans of the NFL and keen sports bettors can also place bets at these best NFL betting sites on mobile. Offering sites on a mobile device, whether this is an exclusive app available to be downloaded or accessed through a mobile web browser, makes a brand more convenient and accessible for users who may not otherwise have access to a desktop computer. If they have a mobile phone, they can now get involved and play at these best NFL betting sites while also allowing everyone to take the sites with them and play on the go, wherever they go.

Betting on The NFL Season

There are so many great opportunities to get involved with NFL betting. We have highlighted some key events in and after the regular season below.

NFL Regular Season

The NFL regular season takes place from early September through to early January. It is an 18-week, 272-game season that determines who makes it to the playoffs. This is where a lot of NFL betting sites find players placing the most Parlay/Same-game Parlay bets with all of the teams involved throughout.

Wild Card Weekend

The Wild Card Weekend is the first round of the playoffs, featuring three division winners from each conference playing against wild card teams. This takes place in January, a couple of weeks after the regular season ends. Keen NFL bettors tend to place Points Spread bets throughout the Wild Card Weekend.

Divisional Rounds

The next round is the Divisional Round, where the top seed who bypassed the wild card weekend with a bye in each conference plays the lowest-seeded winning team from the wild card. These rounds take place a week from the Wild Card.

Conference Championships

After the Divisional Rounds, the four winning teams advance to the Conference Championships and play for a place in the Super Bowl. These matches take place in the last week of January.

Super Bowl

The AFC and NFC champions meet in the grand finale of the NFL, the Super Bowl. Taking place in February, this is the biggest night on the American sporting calendar as viewers from around the world tune in and famous faces appear on the half-time show. Team-to-win bets are one of the most popular betting types chosen ahead of the event at the best NFL betting sites.

FAQs

What is a Money Line bet?

A money line bet is when someone is placing a bet on what team will defeat another in a match.

Is NFL betting legal in the US?

Yes, NFL betting is legal in the US. All of the sites included in this article are able to be played legally in its specified states, it is important to always check prior to playing.

How do I sign up to a betting site?

It is super simple to sign up to any of these betting sites, just head to the sign-up page and fill out your details to create an account. Then, verify your account and start betting.

What is the best NFL betting site?

BetMGM is the best NFL betting site due to its superior user experience and fantastic range of offers for new and existing customers. Its reputation in the industry exceeds itself and is always attracting new customers.

