Provided By

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 2

The Pelicans travel to the home of the Thunder for Game 2 in the NBA playoffs’ first-round series on Wednesday night.

Back for the first time since 2020, Oklahoma City Thunder leads the series 1-0 after securing a narrow win in Game 1, which saw a final score of 94-92 in their favor. Thunder have won three of their last four meetings with the Pelicans and will look to extend this further in Game 2.

With six games still remaining, can the Pelicans even up the tie, or will the hosts extend their series lead to 2-0? Ahead of the match, we have picked out the best Pelicans vs Thunder sportsbook promos, as well as the available betting odds and our favorite bets, which can be found below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Pelicans vs Thunder Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Pelicans vs Thunder Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Pelicans +7.5 (-110) O 210.5 (-110) +270 Thunder -7.5 (-110) U 210.5 (-110) -340

Pelicans vs Thunder Best Bets

Ahead of Pelicans vs Thunder Game 2, we have included our top two favorite bets below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O 28.5 (-122)

Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points alone in the first match of the series against the Pelicans. MVP finalist for this season, he is one of the largest threats to the Pelicans securing a win to even up the series.

The point guard scored the third-most points per game in the NBA season overall, second behind Luka Doncic in the PPG Guards statistics (30.1).

Chet Holmgren Rebounds O 9.5 (+110)

In the first game win, Holmgren contributed double points, five blocks, and 11 rebounds in total, which is not too bad for a rookie. The Power Forward has the fifth most blocks per game in the NBA this season and has accumulated the third most minutes out of all of this season’s rookies.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Pelicans vs Thunder being played?

The Pelicans vs Thunder takes place on Wednesday night at 9:30 PM ET at the Paycom Center.

What time does Pelicans vs Thunder start?

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder starts at 9:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Pelicans vs Thunder?

The betting favorite for the Pelicans vs Thunder Game 2 match are the hosts, Oklahoma City Thunder.