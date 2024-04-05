Provided By

NC State vs Purdue Betting Promos, Odds and Picks

The Final Four of March Madness tips off on Saturday evening with NC State facing Purdue.

NC State booked their place in the Final Four with a 76-64 win over Duke last weekend, while Purdue was a 72-66 winner over Tennessee thanks to a 40-point effort from Zach Edey.

Ahead of this March Madness Final Four contest, we have compiled a list of the best betting promos that can be claimed ahead of the game. In addition, find our betting picks and the current odds that are available on the game.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best NC State vs Purdue Betting Promos

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – $200 in Bonus Bets with Winning $5 Bet

NC State vs Purdue Odds

The following NC State vs Purdue odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline NC State +9 (-110) O 146 (-110) +340 Purdue -9 (-110) U 146 (-110) -440

NC State vs Purdue Picks

Purdue -9 (-110)

Purdue has enjoyed a dominant run in the NCAA Tournament so far, covering the -9 spread in three of their four victories to reach this stage. We expect the #1 seed to be too strong for NC State in this contest.

Zach Edey O 13.5 Rebounds (-150)

A good selection for same-game parlays is Zach Edey to get over 13.5 rebounds at -150. The 7’ 4” big man has averaged 16.3 rebounds during the tournament so far, including a 21-rebound game against Grambling. The Canadian center is also averaging 30 points per game during the NCAA Tournament thus far.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy