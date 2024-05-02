Provided By

Best NBA Betting Sites for the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Our experts have gone through and picked out the best NBA betting sites you can sign up with today. Each has a fantastic welcome bonus you can claim using our links and promo codes. Stick around to learn more about what these betting sites offer, the kinds of bets you can place on them, and how to register a new account in no time flat.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

Best NBA Betting Sites in 2024

Below, we have listed our pick of the best 5 NBA betting sites in the United States. Check below to see which states they are legal in, as well as the welcome bonuses that can be picked up by new customers. With these NBA betting sites, find a wide selection of NBA betting markets, competitive odds, and NBA betting promos.

1. DraftKings

While DraftKings was founded on its fantasy sports offerings, you can now find all kinds of betting markets available, including extensive NBA betting options. DraftKings also boasts a terrific live betting function if you prefer to bet in the middle of the action and many great betting deals. Chief among them is the welcome bonus: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets. Claim this deal today using our link.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

2. FanDuel

You can’t list the top US basketball betting sites without bringing up FanDuel. With its consistently competitive odds, excellent promotional lineup, and extensive betting options, any fan of the NBA will be well served at FanDuel. It also supports an excellent mobile betting platform to take your bets on the go. If you sign up with FanDuel today, you can claim the NBA welcome offer of ‘Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets.’

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. bet365

While it’s a newcomer to the US market, bet365 is one of the top international betting brands. It has a slick, attractive betting interface that supports many markets and betting types. There are plenty of deals to use on the NBA specifically, and you can watch the matches through bet365’s live streaming. If you sign up with bet365 today, you can claim one of two excellent welcome bonuses: $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150.

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

4. BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the staple US gambling brands despite being younger than much of its competition. The basketball betting options are just what you’d hope for, with the NBA matches in particular singled out and easy to find. And building same-game parlays is easier than ever with its dedicated button. Sign up with BetMGM today for all this and the generous welcome bonus of ‘$1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win.’

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. Caesars Sportsbook

To round off our list, we’re recommending a well-known name: Caesars Sportsbook. It’s unsurprising that such an experienced gambling company would have one of the best basketball betting sites, with competitive betting odds and many betting options. Caesars also supports a wide range of betting deals, including its fantastic welcome offer of ‘$1000 back as a bonus bet if you lose your first wager.’

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Betting Sites Promo Codes

All the top NBA betting sites feature excellent welcome bonuses for new customers to claim! All our top sites have generous welcome bonuses that you can claim using our affiliate links and promo codes. You can find all the bonuses and codes in the table below:

How to Join Basketball Betting Sites

If you’re hoping to sign up with one of these quality basketball betting sites for the NBA, we’re happy to let you know it’s so easy that you can be finished in minutes. Each site will vary in the details, but you can follow these basic steps to sign up and claim your welcome bonus today:

Choose which site you want to join and use our link to reach the betting site’s sign-up page. Click the ‘Join Now’ or similarly labeled button to start registration. Enter your personal information into the registration form. If your chosen site needs a promo code, don’t forget to enter it during registration. Make your first deposit, and be sure to reach the minimum to claim your bonus. Place your qualifying bet on a valid event — you might need to wait for this bet to settle. Once you’ve qualified for your bonus, your free bets will either be credited to your account automatically, or you’ll need to accept them from the promotions tab. Use your bonus and enjoy betting!

What we look for from the best NBA Betting Sites

There are several features we expect from all the NBA betting sites we consider for our top picks. Below, you’ll find a rundown of the most important criteria we look for when judging the best basketball betting sites:

Welcome Bonuses

The welcome bonus is important on two fronts. First, we like to see generous bonuses because we all appreciate a good deal. Second, a good welcome bonus indicates a betting site’s understanding of what customers want. This is the offer that convinces us to register a new account, so a high-quality deal gives us confidence in how the betting site treats the customers. This isn’t judged solely on the monetary value either; we want welcome bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements, simple claiming methods, and few restrictions on how you can use them.

NBA Betting Promos

The quality of the ongoing promotions is what separates the good NBA betting sites from the best. The best sites for betting on the NBA will feature deals that can be regularly applied to your basketball betting and give you a reason to return time and again. This could include odds boosts, early payouts, parlay boosts, and more.

Competitive NBA Odds

When it comes to odds, it’s a simple matter of numbers. Better odds mean a better potential payout. The best basketball betting sites will feature consistently competitive odds for NBA matches. This way, you know that even if you aren’t always getting the best odds possible, you’re always getting a good deal.

Live Betting

Not everyone wants to bet beforehand and wait for the result to roll in. For many bettors, the fun is watching the match and betting as the twists and turns come at you live! For this, we expect the best NBA betting sites to have responsive live betting applications that are easy to understand and use.

Betting Apps

Mobile gambling only continues to grow in popularity, so we’ve come to expect competent mobile compatibility from all our betting sites. In particular, we would like to see a betting site that provides dedicated betting apps for iOS and Android devices. Betting apps should host all the same features as the desktop site and have the same standard of service. They also need a streamlined user interface that’s better adapted to the small screen and short to non-existent load and buffering times.

Payment Options

The best NBA betting sites cater to as many bettors as possible, and part of this is facilitating a user’s financial needs. The more payment options a betting site supports, the more users can potentially use it. However, we believe there’s a balance between quantity and quality regarding payment options. While having a sizeable range is preferable, we want to know that all the methods are secure and reliable first and foremost.

Customer Support

Finally, any user wants to know they’ll be cared for at a betting site. We put a lot of emphasis on the quality of the customer support service available at basketball betting sites. The support service should have multiple points of contact, such as live chat and email, and the help itself must be responsive and friendly. Notably, we don’t like to see overly automated support systems; we want to know we’re getting help from a human, not a computer, whenever possible.

Popular NBA Bet Types

You can place many bet types on the NBA, but some are more common than others. Here’s a rundown of the most popular bets to place at NBA betting sites:

Moneyline

The Moneyline bet is the most basic type of bet you’ll find in a sportsbook. A Moneyline bet is a simple wager on which team will win the game by the time it’s over. If the team you back wins, your bet will pay out.

Over/Under (Totals)

An over/under bet is a popular bet on scorekeeping games, where you bet on whether the total points scored over a match will be over or under a specific number. This will usually count the scores of both teams, but depending on the props you’re looking at, it could be for a single team or even a player if the betting site allows it.

Point Spread

Spread bets are some of the most popular bets to place on the NBA, at least within the US. A point spread doesn’t depend on win or lose, but rather on the winning margin. With a spread bet, a team doesn’t have to win for your bet to pay out; the team just has to win or lose within a specific margin. For example, a favorite team with a spread of -3.5 needs to win by 4 points or more for the bet to win (and the reverse is true for the underdog). These are hugely popular in basketball betting.

Props Bet

A prop bet is a loose term that encapsulates any non-standard bet you can make on a sport; it’s short for proposition bet. In fact, many common bet types will be classified as prop bets thanks to their unusual conditions (see over/under bets for an example). Prop bets can be relatively obvious, like how many points a specific player scores or the total score before a particular time in the match. However, prop bets can be about just about anything you can think of, such as who receives the first technical or specific player behaviors.

Same-Game Parlay

A parlay is a multi-bet, where you make multiple wagers and tie them into one larger bet — the parlay only pays out if all legs of the bet win. So naturally, a same-game parlay is simply a parlay where all legs of the bet are made on a single match. These bets can have a much greater payout potential than regular Moneyline, spread, or prop bets do alone.

Futures

Futures is just a name for bets made a long time in advance. For example, you might bet in December which team you think will win the whole NBA or which player will take MVP. You can make a future bet before or during a season, but it’s almost always placed on a multi-stage outcome, which is determined by more than just a regular win-lose scenario. You might also hear futures called ‘outright betting’ or, if you’re betting on European events, ‘ante-post.’

NBA Betting Sites FAQs

What is the best NBA betting site?

Our favorite NBA betting site is DraftKings, but any of our top picks will serve you well as we slowly approach the final.

Where can I bet on the NBA Playoffs?

You can bet on the NBA playoffs using any of our recommended basketball betting sites. These are DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

Where can I bet on NBA same-game parlays?

You can make same-game parlays on NBA games using all of our picks for the best NBA betting sites. These are DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.

Are NBA betting sites legal?

NBA betting sites are legal in the USA, but not universally. Each betting site has a license to operate in certain states, and you can see which at the top of this article.

Can I join more than one NBA betting site?

Yes! You aren’t limited to just one NBA betting site. In fact, we highly recommend that you sign up with two or three if you’re a serious better so you can search for the best odds on each bet you want to place (odds will change between sportsbooks).