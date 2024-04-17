Provided By

Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds

On Wednesday night, the battle for the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference commences between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

Underwhelming regular seasons for varying reasons have left two teams that won Playoff rounds last season back in the mix in a win-or-go-home scenario. Ahead of the content, find the best Heat vs 76ers sportsbook promos below, all of which can be claimed by new customers and used on the game.

Best Heat vs 76ers Betting Promos

Heat vs 76ers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Heat +4 (-110) O 207 (-110) +150 76ers -4 (-110) U 207 (-110) -180

Heat vs 76ers Best Bets

Below, we have picked out our two favorite bets for the Heat vs 76ers on Wednesday night. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Miami Heat +4 (-110)

Despite not showing their best throughout the course of the regular season, the Miami Heat have typically saved their peak performance for the Playoffs in recent years. Reaching the NBA Finals last year as an 8th seed, Erik Spoelstra has a habit of unlocking an extra percentage from his team at this time of year and has one of the top Playoff performers of all time in Jimmy Butler.

On the opposite side of the coin, the 76ers have flattered to deceive in the postseason in recent runs and are still yet to reach the Eastern Conference Finals with Joel Embiid. Even if they were to win this game, we like the Heat to cover the spread in a tight game where questions remain over the health of Embiid.

Bam Adebayo O 32.5 Pts + Reb + Ast

Bam Adebayo is one of the most impactful players in basketball and has played a number of big games during the postseason in his Miami Heat career. The 26-year-old averaged a career-high 10.4 rebounds per game this season, to go along with 19.3 points and 3.9 assists, whilst shooting 52% from the floor. His matchup with Embiid is set to be one of the key factors of this game, and we are expecting the high-energy Adebayo to have a big say in this game against the former MVP, who has only recently recovered from a knee injury.

FAQs

When is Heat vs 76ers being played?

Heat vs 76ers will be played on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

What time does Heat vs 76ers start?

Heat vs 76ers is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Heat vs 76ers?

The Philadelphia 76ers are a four-point betting favorite against the Miami Heat at the time of publishing.