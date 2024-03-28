Provided By

March Madness Picks: NC State vs Marquette Betting Promos and Odds

A highly anticipated fixture in the Sweet 16 round of March Madness is NC State vs Marquette, as NC State finds itself as the only remaining side in the competition not ranked within single figures. Against a Marquette side seeded 2, can the 11 seeds progress to the Elite Eight? Ahead of the match, we looked at the betting odds, game preview, and odds available in the top sportsbooks below.

NC State vs Marquette Picks

NC State enters the Sweet 16 match off the back of some very close results against 6-seed TXTech and 14 seeds Oakland. Now they face their toughest test yet against number 2 seeds in the South division Marquette, who are yet to come up against a side ranked above 10. NC States DJ Burns Jr. is one to watch and hard to miss, standing at 6ft9, after he ran the show in the Wolfpack’s previous match.

Meanwhile, Tyler Kolek scored 21 points and 11 assists last time out for the Golden Eagles and will be hoping to combine with teammates for another top performance to see them through to the Elite Eight. This is the first time the 2 seed team have made it into the Sweet 16 since 2013.

Marquette to Win

Despite the Wolfpack’s journey to the Sweet 16, the fairytale has to come to an end eventually, and it is likely to be against the number 2 seeds. NC State has impressed throughout the tournament. However, the talent and experience within the Golden Eagles team edge the win on this occasion.

Marquette -6.5

Marquette has a strong team and a diverse range of strategies they can call upon to take the win over NC State. For more valuable odds, consider Marquette to cover the spread.

NC State vs Marquette Odds

Below, we have included the odds ahead of the fixture courtesy of FanDuel.

Team Moneyline Spread Total NC States +215 +6.5 (-110) O 150.5 (-110) Marquette -265 -6.5 (-110) U 150.5 (-110)

