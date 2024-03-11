Best March Madness Betting Sites in 2024

March Madness is back! If you are looking for the best March Madness betting sites in the United States in 2024, you have come to the right place as we discuss the best sites and betting promos for customers to claim ahead of the college basketball extravaganza.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best March Madness Betting Sites

March Madness Betting Promos 2024

As March Madness edges ever closer, our team of betting experts have compiled a list of their favourite sprotsbook promos that can be claimed in the United States ahead of the tournament. Find out more about each of these sportsbook promos below.

1. bet365 March Madness Promo

New customers signing up to bet365 ahead of the tournament can claim a fantastic welcome offer to use at the site. Using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, choose from not just one but two fantastic March Madness betting promotions. Claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets when making your first deposit of $10 and placing a first qualifying bet in accordance with the terms and conditions of your selected offer. Once your bet has settled, receive your rewards in your account.

bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. DraftKings March Madness Promo

NCAA fans looking for a highly-rated sportsbook offering betting on March Madness, look no further than DraftKings. Available to customers registering for the first time, claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet and get your bet back in bonus bets to use to play again throughout the month of March. Make your account at DraftKings and make a deposit of enough funds to qualify for the offer. Once complete, click to reveal your exclusive promo code to claim the offer and place a wager of $5 or more. Then, regardless of the outcome, receive your first bet back in bonus bets when your qualifying wager settles.

DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. FanDuel March Madness Promo

March Madness has arrived at FanDuel as the popular sportsbook is offering new customers $150 in Bonus Bets when they place a $5 Winning Bet at the site. All you have to do is sign up for an account, make a deposit of $10 into your account, and then place your $5 bet. Click here to reveal your exclusive FanDuel promo code and claim your offer. Receive your winnings in your account automatically within 72 hours if your wager wins.

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. Fanatics Sportsbook March Madness Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook is offering new customers the perfect promo ahead of March Madness. New customers can get $100 in bonus bets every day for the first 10 days of holding an account when they sign up through their matched bonus promo. The matched bonus will apply to your first bet of the day for the first 10 days of holding an account, meaning you will need to bet $100 with your first wager to receive the maximum bonus of $100. This is a offer perfectly suited to March Madness, as it can apply to a significant stretch of the tournament over multiple days, rather than a one-off bet.

Fanatics Sportsbook is legal in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia.

How to Bet on March Madness 2024

If you are ready to start your betting journey and claim one of these best March Madness betting promotions, you must first sign up for one of the sites. Below, we have provided everything you need to know when it comes to registering at any of these betting sites.

1. Choose your sportsbook

First, choose the sportsbook you wish to sign up for from the abovementioned March Madness betting sites. We have made it really easy to compare and contrast and choose which site and offer is the most beneficial for you.

2. Complete the sign-up process

Once you have chosen which site and one of the March Madness betting promos you want to claim, you must first register for an account. Head to the sign-up page at your chosen site and complete the registration process. Enter your personal details, such as your name, email, address, phone number, and date of birth.

3. Enter your bonus/promo code

Once you have completed the previous step, you will now be asked to enter the March Madness betting promos code for the site to claim your welcome offer. Once entered, move on to step four.

4. Claim your bonus

Now, it is time to claim your bonus. Following the requirements set out in the terms and conditions of the promotion, once you have met them, you can go on to claim your bonus and start betting on March Madness.

5. Make your selections

Now, head to the March Madness betting category at your chosen site and make your selections. Add these to your bet slip and enter your wager, again ensuring you meet any minimum requirements set out in the T&Cs to qualify for the promotion.

6. Place your bets

Finally, once complete, confirm and place your bet at the site, and depending on the terms of the promotion you have opted for, receive your rewards instantly or once your wager has settled.

Tips for Choosing the Best March Madness Betting Sites

These best March Madness betting sites have a number of features in common. Below, we have looked into what these are and why it is so important for all of the sites to have them.

Bonuses and Promos

A site that has competitive bonuses and promotions for customers to claim is more likely to attract new customers and keep existing ones. These welcome bonuses for March Madness are a great example of sites that appeal to sports fans, and that is why each site has been selected as one of the best March Madness betting sites.

Competitive Odds

Having the best March Madness betting odds that compete with those on offers from competitors is another important feature for a site to be chosen to play over another. A site that provides competitive yet fair odds is a feature that contributes to being one of the top sports betting sites.

Betting Options

A variety of betting options for customers betting on March Madness allows a site to appeal to a larger audience. It is important to encourage customers to keep playing at a site. Once customers are accustomed to the usual betting options and want a variety, a site that offers more will keep customers loyal.

Betting Apps

March Madness betting sites also offer betting apps. Each site in this article has strong mobile-friendly interfaces accessible via mobile browsers or has dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS devices. This increases the accessibility of a site as it can be accessed on the go and allows customers who may not have access to a computer a way to play.

Payment Options and Payout Speed

These March Madness betting sites feature recognized payment methods, assuring customers transactions are safe and secure. This, alongside quick payout speeds and processing times, is a vital feature to attract players to a site.

Customer Support

Finally, top March Madness betting sites are home to the best customer support teams offering around-the-clock support for customers who may need it. Methods such as email, live chat, telephone, social media channels, and a detailed FAQ page can be found at these sites.

March Madness Betting Guide

There are a number of popular bets that can be placed throughout March Madness across all of the top March Madness betting sites. We have included some of the most common betting types that are available in some more detail below

Championship Winner

Placing a Championship Winner bet is as straightforward as it sounds. Place a bet on who will be the outright champion of the March Madness tournament next month. Will it be two in a row for last year’s Champions UConn? Or is there a new side ready to snatch the opportunity away from the holders?

March Madness Brackets

A traditional and popular way to wager on March Madness is through a bracket pool. Pick which team wins what matchup and fill out the name of the team for the next round. To complete the March Madness bracket, make sure all the boxes are filled out with a team.

Moneyline

Placing a March Madness moneyline bet is where you are betting on a team to win straight up. One of the simplest ways to wager on a game, this betting type does not rely on the performances of individual players or specific final scores.

Spread

Betting on March Madness Points Spread bets allows you to wager on a team to “cover the spread” at close to even money. Each team is awarded a handicap, which is negative for the favorite and positive for the underdog. To cover the spread, the favorite must win by a margin large enough to overcome its handicap.

Totals

Points Totals bets are popular options for betting on March Madness. Also referred to as over/under bets, it involves a target score for both teams in a game to combine and reach. Totals do not require picking a game outcome, just the number of points that a game goes over or under a score.

March Madness Betting Odds

March Madness betting odds are available at all of these top sportsbooks throughout the course of the year, too, not just for the month of March. There are various factors that go into altering the odds throughout the NCAA basketball season; we have looked at some of the key ones below.

The season’s high fliers will find themselves amongst the shorter odds at March Madness betting sites, similar to previous winners of the event. Last year’s winners, UConn, who are favorites to retake the championship, find themselves at severely restricted odds across betting sites. Similarly, previous winners will be facing the same. The odds on the teams are also affected throughout the season by the performances and results of teams and players in their regular conferences. A one-off shock result, win or lose, could impact the odds on that team significantly, and vice versa.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

March Madness Betting Sites FAQs

What is the best March Madness Betting Site?

The best March Madness betting site for customers looking for where to grab the best odds ahead of the month’s action is bet365.

Is March Madness betting legal in the US?

It is completely legal in the US to bet on March Madness at any of the sportsbooks included in this article. The states each site is legal in are included above for customers to check prior to registering and claiming any offers.

Where can I bet on March Madness?

You can bet on the NCAA basketball action in March at all of the March Madness betting sites included in this article, such as bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics Sportsbook.

Do I need a promo code for March Madness betting promos?

Any March Madness betting promos that require a code will have this included above, whether this is a promo code for everyone to use or the more exclusive promos where customers are required to ‘click to reveal’ theirs.

When does March Madness 2024 start?

March Madness starts on March 19th, with four games being played across 2 days—the round of 64 starts on the 21st.

When is the March Madness 2024 Championship Game?

The 2024 March Madness Championship Game takes place on Monday, April 8th, in Arizona after the Final Four on the 6th.