Best March Madness Betting Promos and Bonuses

March Madness is here! 68 teams will battle it out for the title of National Champions. Ahead of the event, we have all of the best sports betting promos and bonuses available to customers from the top sportsbooks, including exclusive bonuses for those who sign up in North Carolina! Keep reading to learn more about the offers, how to claim them, where to use them, and more!

Best March Madness Sportsbook Promos

March Madness Betting Promos Explained

We have broken down each of the March Madness betting offers in more detail below so you can be fully informed before deciding which one to claim ahead of the tournament. The list begins with the best offer from the leading sportsbook, bet365.

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS

bet365 NC Offer

bet365 Offer – All Other States

New customers to bet365 in time for March Madness are in luck, as the sportsbook is currently offering a fantastic bonus to first-time sign-ups when entering the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

Hey North Carolina-ers, how are you enjoying your new sportsbooks? If you are yet to register with bet365, now is certainly the time to do so. Enter your details and use the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to claim from a choice of TWO promos, pick from a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets! Choose the first bet safety net offer to receive your first bet up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your wager loses. Alternatively, place a qualifying $5 bet to receive $200 in bonus bets once it settles. Make a $10 deposit once registered to qualify for either offer.

New customers across the US can also claim the choice of two welcome bonuses when they create an account and deposit $10 in advance of the NCAA tournament. Claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net if your bet loses or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets when signing up and using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS.

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings NC Offer

DraftKings Offer – All Other States

Keen sports bettors in North Carolina can also claim a top welcome bonus from the popular sportsbook DraftKings. Sign up for an account at the site and deposit $5 to be able to reveal your exclusive DraftKings promo code to Get $250 in Bonus Bets when you place a qualifying wager of $5.

It is not only customers in NC who can get their hands on an exciting bonus from DraftKings sportsbook this March. For new customers in any legal states the site operates in, just head to the signup page to get started and click to reveal your exclusive promo code to claim $150 in bonus bets when you deposit and wager $5 that does not settle as a winner.

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel NC Offer

FanDuel Offer – All Other States

New customers at FanDuel NC can benefit from an exciting sign-up bonus when they register for an account with the sportsbook. Claim $250 in bonus bets to use across the site when you place a $5 bet! All you have to do is deposit $10 into your account, click to reveal your exclusive promo code and wager $5. Once your qualifying wager has settled, receive your bonus bets within 72 hours.

Customers who reside in the legal states FanDuel sportsbook operates can also claim a fantastic welcome offer for themselves too! Create an account at the site and click to reveal your promo code to claim your free bets! Then, just deposit $10 in order to qualify and place a $5 bet. If your $5 bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets added to your account.

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150

BetMGM NC Offer

BetMGM Offer – All Other States

For newcomers to BetMGM and BetMGM NC, there is an exciting offer just for you at the sportsbook if you sign up ahead of March Madness! Using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, create your account with the King of Sportsbooks and deposit $10+. Once complete, go ahead and place a first bet of $5 or more and regardless of the outcome, receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 or ALLINHOOPZNC

Caesars Sportsbook NC Offer

Caesars Sportsbook Offer – All Other States

Completing the list of the best March Madness betting promos is the new customer offer from Caesars Sportsbook to residents of North Carolina. Claim $250 in bonus bets when you place a first bet of $10 and enter the Caesars promo code ALLINHOOPZNC. Not in NC but still new to Caesars? There is an offer for you, too! Complete the signup process and enter the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to benefit from a $1,000 first bet offer that sees the site reimburse your stake as bonus bets if your wager loses.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

March Madness Betting Promos FAQs

What is the best March Madness betting promo?

Bet365 is the sportsbook which offers the best March Madness betting promo ahead of the tournament starting. New customers can claim either a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets. Exclusive to NC, register and claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

How do I bet on March Madness?

To bet on the March Madness tournament, head to your selected sportsbook and sign up for an account. Once registered, select the NCAA March Madness category and choose your selections. Add them to your bet slip and enter the amount you wish to stake. Select to confirm and place your bets!

Where is it legal to bet on March Madness?

It is legal to bet on March Madness in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. However, Connecticut, DC, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, and Washington residents are not allowed to bet on in-stage college teams.

Where can I bet on March Madness?

You can bet on the NCAA March Madness tournament at any sports betting sites we included above.

If you are claiming any of these fantastic March Madness promos, it is always important to check for an expiry date by which you must use your free bets. This is typically 7-30 days, for more information, check the promotions T&Cs.