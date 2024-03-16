Provided By

March Madness 2024 Schedule and Odds

It is that time again for the annual March Madness tournament, where 68 teams of men’s and women’s college basketball best battle it out to become national champions. Taking place across 4 weeks, there is so much exciting basketball action to see. Find out the 68-team cohort participating in the 2024 event on Saturday, March 17th, when they are revealed for the first time before the first four games start next week.

For everything you need to know ahead of the NCAA March Madness tournament, keep reading below as we look at when and where the fixtures take place, how to watch and the latest odds.

When and Where is March Madness?

Basketball fans can catch the start of the men’s March Madness on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19 and 20, when the First Four Games kick start the event.

The women’s tournament will follow the same schedule one day later until the Final Four. We have included the full tournament schedule below and the locations where the games are taking place.

March Madness 2024 Schedule – Men

The locations and schedule for the Men’s March Madness tournament:

Round Dates Location First Four March 19 – 20 Dayton, Ohio First/Second March 21 – 22 / March 23 – 24 Brooklyn, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh; Salt Lake City; Memphis, Tennessee Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 28 – 29 / March 30 – 31 Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles Final Four/Championship Game April 6 / April 8 Glendale, Arizona

March Madness 2024 Schedule – Women

The locations and schedule for the Women’s March Madness tournament:

Round Dates Location First Four/First/Second March 20 – 21 / March 22 – 23 / March 24 – 25 Top 16 seeds host. Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 29 – 30 / March 31 – April 1 Albany, New York; and Portland, Oregon. Final Four/Championship Game April 5 / April 7 Cleveland, Ohio.

How to watch the NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA March Madness tournament official TV Schedule will be announced in full after Selection Sunday. However, fans can catch all of the action on March Madness Live, where all games will be streamed live once again.

Every game from the men’s March Madness can be viewed on CBS, TBS, TNT, TruTV and Paramout+. While TBS will host the Final Four and the National Title games.

Every game of the women’s tournament can be viewed on ESPN, and some games can also be viewed on ABC. ESPN has the Final Four, while the title clash is back on ABC.

March Madness Betting Odds

Below, we have put together all of the latest odds on the top 5 favourites to be outright winners of the tournament ahead of the official team selection announcement on Sunday.

Team FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM bet365 Caesars Connecticut Huskies +450 +450 +450 +475 +450 Houston -600 +550 -600 +600 +550 Purdue Boilermakers +800 +800 +700 +750 +700 Arizona Wildcats -1400 +1400 +1100 +1200 +900 Tennessee Volunteers -1600 +1200 +1200 +1200 +1200

*Odds accurate as of 3/15/24

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many teams are in March Madness?

68 teams take part in both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments.

Who won the 2023 March Madness tournament?

The UConn Huskies won the 2023 Men’s March Madness tournament. It was their fifth national title, with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. The LSU Tigers won the Women’s tournament.

When are the teams announced?

The 68 teams are announced for both teams on Selection Sunday, March 17.

When is the final of the March Madness Tournament?

The NCAA Championship games are on Monday, April 8, for the men and Sunday, April 7, for the women.